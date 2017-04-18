Ex-QPP fraud trial

Photo: Contributed

A fraud trial is underway in Montreal for the ex-director of the Quebec provincial police and two other former senior officers.

The three are charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust.

Former director Richard Deschesnes, Steven Chabot and Alfred Tremblay failed last week in their attempt to obtain a stay of proceedings.

The accused argued too much time had passed since the charges were laid in January 2014.

Deschesnes was director between 2008 and 2012.

The charges are related to allegations that money from a special police fund to compensate informants was instead used as severance pay for Chabot and Tremblay.

A fourth ex-officer, Jean Audette, is having a separate trial in connection with the same allegations.