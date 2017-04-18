41447
41222

Canada  

Ex-QPP fraud trial

- | Story: 194748

A fraud trial is underway in Montreal for the ex-director of the Quebec provincial police and two other former senior officers.

The three are charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust.

Former director Richard Deschesnes, Steven Chabot and Alfred Tremblay failed last week in their attempt to obtain a stay of proceedings.

The accused argued too much time had passed since the charges were laid in January 2014.

Deschesnes was director between 2008 and 2012.

The charges are related to allegations that money from a special police fund to compensate informants was instead used as severance pay for Chabot and Tremblay.

A fourth ex-officer, Jean Audette, is having a separate trial in connection with the same allegations.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41225
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40625
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40525


You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball

Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in the fetching polka-dot leggings and floral vest has. But once...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...
Lady Gaga teams up with Prince William for mental health campaign
Showbiz
Lady Gaga and British royal Prince William have teamed up to...
If you give your pets the chance they will destroy your house
Galleries
This is why you should never leave your pets unsupervised for...

34937
39499