'Mock IED' seized

Photo: CTV

U.S. customs officials have released a photo of the “mock IED,” or improvised explosive device, they say was recently seized from a passenger’s suitcase at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a photo on Monday, of a device that appears to consist of batteries, circuitry, wiring, and a digital clockface.

The CBP’s caption read: “#Catchoftheday! Great work by Toronto #Preclearance!”

The device was found inside the suitcase of an American man, Joseph Galaska, who was trying to board a flight from Toronto to Chicago on April 6.

The catch delayed the flight for four hours and caused many passengers to miss their connections.

Galaska was arrested at the airport and charged with one count of mischief. He has since been released on bail and has returned to his home in Milwaukee.

-with files from CTV