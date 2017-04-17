40745
38367

Canada  

Iceberg causes traffic jam

- | Story: 194664

A towering iceberg stationed off Newfoundland's east coast is drawing dozens of people to the small shoreline community sitting in its shadow.

The massive iceberg has become a star attraction in Ferryland, where cars were backed up bumper to bumper Sunday as curious onlookers tried to get a glimpse of it.

Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh says the numbers took him by surprise, adding that the "onslaught" showed that people are interested "in that kind of stuff."

Pictures of the iceberg have been making the rounds on social media.

Now, Kavanagh says he has to find a way to keep the iceberg there.

It's been a busy season for icebergs so far, with 616 already having moved into the North Atlantic shipping lanes compared to 687 by the late-September season's end last year.

(VOCM)

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40735
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...

38710