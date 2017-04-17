41299
39499

Canada  

Evacuation due to flood

- | Story: 194663

An evacuation due to flooding fears is underway at a remote First Nation community in northern Ontario.

Area MP Charlie Angus says 325 people from Kashechewan First Nation flew to Kapuskasing, Ont., on Sunday and another 200 are expected to leave the community Monday as ice breaks up north of the community along the Albany River.

Angus says children, the elderly and the sick are being evacuated first as a precautionary measure.

He says local officials and those from the province will monitor the ice as open water moves towards the reserve where roughly 2,000 people live.

Angus says the ice could easily jam, which would cause the nearby areas to quickly flood because a dyke could fail.

He says the community is expected to sit down soon with representatives from the federal and provincial government to discuss relocation to higher ground.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40301
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40625
40259
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39732


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...

38895
39499