North Okanagan Talent Hackathon Looks for Out-of-the-box Thinkers

On October 29th, 2020, the Accelerate Okanagan team will be hosting the first North Okanagan Hackathon virtually from The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace (The VIEW).

Entrepreneurs can’t build great companies alone. Finding and retaining top talent and skilled knowledge workers continues to be a key issue for business owners not just in the Okanagan but across the country.

This Hackathon is all about collaboration and ideation around talent solutions. Teams will be formed, introduced to a challenge statement, and get hacking. Business models and prototypes can come alive in a matter of hours using a process called Design Thinking. You don’t have to be a developer or know how to code to join, and there is no charge to participate. This experience is open to all who are wanting to learn to create an innovative mindset and come together to solve a common challenge.

At the end of the day, these teams will present their business ideas and prototypes to a panel of judges to see who will be named the winner. These final pitches will be open to the public to attend, so be sure and save your virtual seat.

“Events like the Talent Hackathon are just one of the ways we hope The VIEW will help bring the network of innovators and creators in the North Okanagan together,” says Alex Goodhew, Community Manager for Accelerate Okanagan. “The more opportunities for collaboration means increased innovation and that can only mean good things for the community.”

Shaw, KPMG, Community Futures of the North Okanagan and the City of Vernon have all come on board to support this initiative. These organizations are passionate about creating innovative solutions around talent attraction, building, and retention. If you or your company are interested in helping to support this event, reach out to Alex Goodhew for more information.

If you’re an out-of-the-box thinker, or someone looking to connect with the community and find innovative talent solutions, connect with Accelerate Okanagan’s North Okanagan Community Lead, Jessica Wicks, to learn how to get involved. Participants can register until October 23rd.