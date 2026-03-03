Campus Life News

Message from President Neil Fassina

Message to OC community:

Canada’s post-secondary environment continues to evolve. Declining international enrolment, policy shifts, economic pressures and changes in the labour market are creating challenges for institutions across the country, including Okanagan College.

As a public college, we have already made changes in different areas of our organization, and our work to adapt to our current environment is ongoing.

Arts and Foundational Programs, and Science and Technology move to a shared portfolio

In the coming months, OC will bring together Arts and Foundational Programs and Science and Technology into one, newly formed Arts and Sciences portfolio.

As of today, Mar. 2, Dr. Judith Anderson is assuming the role of Dean, Arts and Sciences, with Andrew Pulvermacher, Dr. Chris Newitt, and Steven Crema continuing as Associate Deans. Together, this leadership team will work with members of the new portfolio to navigate the transition period and to establish a clear vision and path forward. Updates and communications about next steps will be shared as information is available.

In recent years, the Dean, Science and Technology has played an important, strategic part in OC’s growth and program development. With the move to a unified portfolio structure, that position has now concluded, effective immediately.

Okanagan College is sincerely grateful for the leadership and dedication shown in this role, and for the meaningful contributions made to students, employees and the broader College community.

To all our current students in Arts and Foundational Programs, and Science and Technology: It is important to be clear that this change will have no impact on your classes this semester, or your ability to complete your program and achieve your credential. This is an organizational structure change only. There will be no changes to the name of your program credential or to your scheduled courses. Additionally, you may continue to reach out to the Dean’s Office and the Associate Deans as you do currently.

Managing the impacts of declining international student enrolment in Arts

OC’s Arts programs have been particularly impacted by the decline in international enrolment, and this continues to be reflected in our winter 2026 numbers.

To date, the total number of international students attending the College has decreased by approximately 50 per cent compared to 2024, before federal policy changes came into effect. We anticipate the decline to continue into the Fall 2026 semester.

As a result, the College must continue reviewing course offerings and making adjustments, including reducing sections and, in some cases, narrowing the range of electives.

These decisions are not taken lightly and are made with careful consideration of how to minimize impacts on both students and employees. Our focus is always on finding creative solutions to maintain a broad and sustainable range of Arts offerings for students across many programs.

This week, nine faculty members will be advised that their positions are potentially at risk of reduction later this spring. These notifications are not layoffs and there is no immediate change for the individuals. Rather, this is a step that allows the College to follow the provisions of our collective agreement, working directly with the Okanagan College Faculty Association (OCFA) to explore additional strategies to mitigate job loss.

To members of the OC community: We continue to be committed to offering a wide range of relevant, engaging and high-quality programs at Okanagan College, across all of our campuses and available in a range of formats. OC has not closed any programs as a result of enrolment changes since 2024, and while future course offerings and sections may shift, there will continue to be options for current students to complete their course of study.

Realigning International Education within Student Services, and Strategic Enrolment Management (SEM)

Our response to declining international enrolment and other pressures includes reviewing all areas of the College for opportunities to be able to continue supporting students in different ways.

This spring, OC will transition away from having a standalone International Education department, moving to a new structure that unifies services for both domestic and international students.

International student orientation, immigration advising and settlement support, and international student life activities will be moved to the Student Services portfolio, under Dr. James Coble, Dean of Students.

International student recruitment, education advising, and mobility and exchange programs will remain with the Strategic Enrolment Management (SEM) department, led by Mehgan Cabrera, Director, SEM.

These changes will be phased and fully implemented by the end of June. This timeline creates the ability to minimize disruption to current international students, particularly those graduating this spring. At the same time, the Student Services and SEM departments will work together to plan and implement the realignments.

In total, seven positions are affected through this restructuring, including one excluded manager role. Two potential layoffs have already been mitigated in recent weeks. The College is working directly with the remaining five impacted employees and the BCGEU-Support Services (as applicable) to determine next steps in a respectful and supportive manner.

On behalf of OC, I want to express my gratitude to our International Education team and appreciation for the contributions made over several years. The care and concern that this department shows to students who make the choice to come to Canada and to Okanagan College is unmatched – thank you.

To all our current international students: We continue to be here to support you and will make sure that even as we change our department structure, you continue to be able to access OC resources. For now, international education will be located in the same offices at each of our campuses and can be reached through departmental contact info.

Provincial review of post-secondary education

As we navigate change at OC, other institutions are also making difficult decisions. In light of this, the Province initiated a review of the public post-secondary education system in November. People across the system, including students and employees, were invited to contribute their perspectives on how to address challenges facing all of B.C.’s colleges, universities and institutes.

The review is being led by former deputy minister Don Avison, who was also previously the Board Chair of Emily Carr University of Art + Design. It is expected to be completed this spring, with a report submitted to government detailing Mr. Avison’s recommendations.

If you would like to read the submission to this review from Okanagan College, it is available on our public website.

What’s next

In the weeks and months ahead, team members in all areas of the College will help plan and guide the organizational structure changes announced today, and our leadership teams are committed to keeping you informed as information is available.

As we look to the future, Okanagan College continues to be a vital part of our region, providing education, skills and opportunities that make a difference. Even as much is changing in post-secondary, OC remains a dynamic, relevant, impactful and inspiring institution because of our commitment to students and the communities we serve.

Thank you for your ongoing support and contributions,

Dr. Neil Fassina

President