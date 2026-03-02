Campus Life News

Okanagan College welcomes community to 2026 Open House events

For many future students, choosing a post-secondary pathway begins with a visit. Okanagan College is inviting future students, families and career changers to take that first step at its 2026 Open House events this spring.

Open House events offer guided tours of classrooms, labs, skilled trades shops and student spaces, along with opportunities to meet instructors, advisors and current students. Visitors can explore more than 130 programs and learn about flexible pathways, including upgrading and part-time study options.

Event schedule:

Vernon campus: Wednesday, March 11, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Salmon Arm campus: Tuesday, March 31, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Kelowna campus: Wednesday, April 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Penticton campus: Thursday, April 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“Starting something new can feel exciting — and maybe a little overwhelming,” said Mehgan Cabrera, Director of Strategic Enrolment Management at Okanagan College. “Open House is designed to make that first step easier. It’s a chance to walk the campus, meet the people who will be part of your journey and ask the questions that matter most. We want every future student to leave feeling informed, welcomed and confident about what comes next — knowing there is a place for them here at OC.”

The 2026 events come at a pivotal time for the College. Major campus projects are underway across the region, expanding learning spaces, strengthening student supports and increasing access to education close to home.

At the Kelowna campus, construction continues on the Don Folk Family Recreation and Wellness Centre, opening in fall 2026. The $18-million facility, supported by the community, including a $5-million gift from the Folk family and $4 million from the City of Kelowna, will serve as a hub for student life, recreation and community health.

Work is also progressing on the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, expected to open in 2027. The new centre will expand hands-on training in culinary arts, hospitality and tourism and will be home to a new student-led restaurant and café, along with modern food labs designed to support B.C.’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.

In fall 2026, the opening of new student housing in Penticton will mark another milestone. For the first time, Okanagan College will offer on-campus housing at all four of its campuses, supporting access for learners across the region and beyond.

“Students who walk through our doors this spring will see campuses that are active and full of possibility,” said Cabrera. “The new wellness and recreation centre, the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism and housing in Penticton are investments in the kind of experience that helps students succeed and stay connected to their communities long after graduation.”