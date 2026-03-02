Campus Life News

Red Seal electrician returns to Okanagan College as keynote speaker for women in trades leadership series

When Kira Watton first stepped onto a job site, she noticed something right away — she was often the only woman there.

Today, the Okanagan College alumna is a Red Seal electrician working on a major project in East Kelowna. Her path into the skilled trades began with uncertainty and grew through determination, mentorship and the support of programs designed to open doors for women.

“When I first considered a career in the skilled trades, I didn’t see many women on job sites,” said Watton. “Programs that connect women with mentors and real-world experience make a difference. They help you see what’s possible. True leadership isn’t about a title. It’s about showing up, doing excellent work and supporting the next person coming up behind you.”

This spring, Watton will return to Okanagan College to share that message as a keynote speaker for the Women in Trades Leadership Series, co-hosted by Okanagan College’s ACTION Project (funded in part by the government of Canada’s Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy) and WinSETT – Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology.



The three-part, in-person series takes place March 7, April 18 and May 2 and is open to tradeswomen in industrial and construction trades at all career stages (pre-apprentice, apprentice, journeyperson) and tradeswomen holding other roles in the industry.

Full-day workshops will focus on emotional intelligence, communication skills, mentorship and career development. Participants may attend one session or all three and there is no cost to attend.

Watton first participated in a Women in Trades exploratory program before completing the Electrical Foundations program at Okanagan College. In December 2025, she earned her Interprovincial Red Seal endorsement and now works as an electrician with Quantus Electric.

Her impact extends beyond her own career. Inspired by Watton’s success, her sister is now a Level 2 plumber, and other family members have also entered the skilled trades — a ripple effect she hopes to see continue across the region.

Caitlin Hartigan, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College, says the series builds on the College’s ACTION Project, which supports women apprentices in progressing through their training to Red Seal certification.

“Skilled trades and trades management roles are consistently identified as High Opportunity Occupations in B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook,” said Hartigan. “These are careers projected to face tighter labour market conditions and offer strong wages and long-term stability.”

“The good news is that we are seeing more women enter the skilled trades each year,” Hartigan continued. “So far in 2026, 105 female apprentices are enrolled at Okanagan College, up from 97 last year, and more are waitlisted. Many are training in traditionally underrepresented areas such as electrical, plumbing and welding. As participation grows, so does the need to support women not just as apprentices but as future leaders in the industry.”

“It’s inspiring to see more women pursuing careers in the skilled trades. This event is a great opportunity for mentors, apprentices, and tradeswomen to share their experiences, insights and aspirations,” said Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post‑Secondary Education and Future Skills. “By supporting women to step into these high‑demand occupations, we’re helping them access well-paid jobs while strengthening B.C.’s workforce and driving a more resilient, sustainable economy.”

The Women in Trades Leadership Series offers more than professional development. It creates space for tradeswomen to connect with peers who understand the realities of the job site, build relationships and access mentoring support and resources. Participants can expect engaging, highly participatory sessions in a welcoming environment.

OC’s Action Project and WinSETT are made possible with support from the Government of Canada’s Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. For more information about the Women in Trades Leadership Series and to register, visit okanagancollege.ca/tradeswomen-leadership.