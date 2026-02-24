Campus Life News

Hall Family Foundation makes historic $10-million donation to Okanagan College

A local family with a long and successful history of entrepreneurship is investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs, through a $10-million donation to Okanagan College.

The Hall Family Foundation has announced a transformational financial gift, the largest in OC’s history and the largest ever made to a public college in British Columbia. This extraordinary contribution establishes the Hall School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Okanagan College.

Ed Hall was the co-founder of Canadian Adult Communities and Regency Retirement Resorts, both highly successful in offering transformational and enriching retirement living alternatives throughout the Okanagan Valley. He spoke on behalf of his family at an event this afternoon at OC.

“The Hall Family Foundation is proud to make this significant financial contribution to Okanagan College to enable the already successful business programs to soar to new heights,” said Ed Hall, who in 2014 served as an entrepreneur in residence at OC. “In getting to know Okanagan College more deeply, we came to appreciate the passionate and dedicated people who work there, the drive of the students and alumni, and the College’s strong connection to the community. We are confident that, with our investment, the Hall School of Business and Entrepreneurship will become the premier place in Canada for students to learn, practice and launch entrepreneurship, as a school defined not just by excellence in the classroom, but by real-world impact and opportunity.”

“It is our goal to try to light that spark in many more young people today so that they too may enjoy the fruits of their entrepreneurial and business endeavors,” said Fraser Hall, co-founder Recon Instruments Ltd, Article Furniture, Rhino Ventures Inc. and Director Hall Family Foundation. “As an entrepreneur, mentor and investor, I know firsthand the difference this support will make. This announcement marks day one of our vision."

The donation will include the Hall Entrepreneurship Incubator, housed in the new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism on the Kelowna campus with hubs at each OC campus. It will also include seed funding for students and local entrepreneurs to test business concepts, support curriculum and program development, and provide access to world class entrepreneurs-in-residence, industry experts and more.

“We are deeply indebted to the Hall family for their remarkable generosity and for placing their trust in us,” said OC President Dr. Neil Fassina. “This gift opens the door to exciting possibilities and allows us to take the next steps in delivering outstanding applied business education. The Hall family’s donation will strengthen our community, support local economic growth, and give the next generation of entrepreneurs the tools and confidence they need to create extraordinary ventures and drive change.”

The Hall School of Business and Entrepreneurship places Okanagan College among a prestigious list of post-secondary institutions — including many top-tier universities — in Canada with named business schools.

“This is a transformational gift. It goes beyond financial support. A named business school signals confidence and supports continued growth, attracting talent and further investment,” said Helen Jackman, Executive Director, Okanagan College Foundation. “It’s been my privilege to get to know the Hall family over the last few years, and we are indebted to their vision and leadership.”

Respected for a hands-on, career-focused approach to educating students, and for its dedicated faculty with deep roots in the business community, business programming at OC is already well-established. Students consistently achieve podium places at national and international business competitions competing against top university students. Ranked among the best business programs in British Columbia, the school has a 10-year accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

“This generous gift fuels what the Hall School of Business and Entrepreneurship is here to do—develop builders,” said Joe Baker, dean. “With more hands-on learning, mentorship and real opportunities, students can take control of their future through entrepreneurship. And as we open our doors wider, Okanagan entrepreneurs will benefit too, with greater access to our Entrepreneurship Incubator and the supports that help ideas grow. With the Hall Family Foundation alongside us, we can expand our impact exponentially.”

The Okanagan is one of Canada’s fastest-growing regional hubs, fueled by key sectors, including technology, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, construction and aerospace. Of more than 30,000 registered businesses in the Central Okanagan, nearly 20 per cent are small businesses and many are operated by solo entrepreneurs.