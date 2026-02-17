Campus Life News

“Me7 elkstwécw-kt – We will work in partnership”

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and Okanagan College sign historic House of Learning Partnership

Kukpi7s, Elders and community members from the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council held ceremony with Okanagan College on Feb. 4 in Secwepemcúl’ecw – at the College’s Salmon Arm campus – pledging Me7 elkstwécw-kt – to work in partnership – to better future generations.

With traditional drumming and smudging taking place, leaders from the two organizations signed a unique House of Learning Partnership Agreement declaring Me7 melkwilc-kt, Me7 sequtstwécw-kt, elkstwécw-kt kitsetwecw r cucwell-kt – we will come together, walking side by side, working together, paths joining

“This partnership is an important step toward economic reconciliation in action,” said Tribal Kukpi7 Darrel Draney. “By working collaboratively with the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and Okanagan College, we are investing in Indigenous talent, supporting community-driven growth, and creating real opportunities for learners and future leaders. Together, we are demonstrating what it looks like when business, education, and Indigenous governance move forward in true partnership.”

Signed by Tribal Kukpi7 Draney, nine Kukpi7s from Secwépemc Nation Bands and the President of Okanagan College, the House of Learning Partnership Agreement states Me7 kitsete t’he7e me7 tsilmes r stem es knucwékse7te xwexwéyt r qelmúcw ne7élye te’ wu7éc es secweminte xwexwéyt r tseken te stem r w7ec ne tmicw – we will make decisions that benefit future generations and respect the sacredness of the connections to the land and all living things around us.

Believed to be one of the first post-secondary partnerships to be developed in traditional Indigenous language, the agreement was developed in Secwepemctsín and translated into English by Elder Lucy William of the Adams Lake Band.

Me7 kitsete t’he7e me7 tsilmes r stem es knucwékse7te xwexwéyt r qelmúcw ne7élye te’ wu7éc es secweminte xwexwéyt r tseken te stem r w7ec ne tmicw – we will make decisions that benefit future generations and respect the sacredness of the connections to the land and all living things around us, the agreement states.

“I’m proud of the relationship we have with the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and the work that is underway between us as we commit to walk this journey together, to create better learning opportunities for students,” said Rhea Dupuis, OC’s Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This historic agreement will allow us to continue to deepen our relationship and move forward in a good way, taking guidance from Indigenous ways of knowing.”

Prior to the signing, leaders from both organizations exchanged a commitment symbol – an eagle feather – which will be framed along with the agreement and words of learning of what the commitment symbol signifies.

“An eagle feather symbolizes a profound spiritual connection to the Creator, representing honour, courage, wisdom and truth, serving as a messenger between the individual and the Creator, where prayers are carried and blessing returned, making it one of the highest honours to receive in many First Nation cultures, requiring respect and careful handing,” stated Secwépemc Elders Henry Gott and Debbie Sampson in a written submission on the significance of the eagle feather exchange.

The agreement goes on to state Me7 xyestwecw-kt ell r kw’seltktnéws-kt – we will honour each other and our relationships, and Me7 xyestém teks lexléxs – we will honour that knowledge is sacred.

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council of Chiefs Tribal Kukpi7 Darrel Draney along with Kukpi7 Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief of the Adams Lake Band, Kukpi7 Frank Antoine of the Bonaparte First Nation, Kukpi7 Irvin Wai of the Neskonlith Indian Band, Kukpi7 Barbara Cote of the Shuswap Band, Kukpi7 George Lampreau of the Simpcw First Nation, Kukpi7 Eddy Jules of the Skeetchestn Indian Band, Kukpi7 Edna Felix of Splatsin, Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Kukpi7 Sunny Lebourdais of Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band are signatories to the agreement.

OC President Dr. Neil Fassina signed the agreement on behalf of Okanagan College.

“This agreement is really about honour and respect and walking together with the Secwépemc Nation whose people have been here since time immemorial,” said Dr. Fassina “We need to take our guidance from the immense knowledge Indigenous leaders provide us with. As we move forward and work towards the Calls to Action in the Truth and Reconciliation report, embracing Indigenous ways of being is critical. I want to thank the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council for working with us to move forward in a good way.”

The House of Learning Partnership Agreement also lays out the goals that will guide Okanagan College moving forward. See the backgrounder below for the goals.