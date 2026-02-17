Campus Life News

AI can do more than ever. Should we be excited or cautious?

UBC Okanagan's signature debate series returns to the stage March 1 as experts once again tackle the subject of AI.

While research into artificial intelligence has been going on for decades, it is only in the past few years that AI has become widely available to the general public. And now, it seems like a race to keep up with the rapidly expanding technology.

Some argue that AI is a powerful tool and an evolutionary step in human history--one that can offload routine tasks and allow humans to focus on higher-level problem-solving, empathy and meaningful connection. Others contend that the rapid adoption of AI threatens to erode the foundation of human society, including trust, critical thinking and authentic relationships, potentially eroding skills and taking humanity to a point of no return.

In the seventh of its signature event series, UBC Okanagan Debates, the topic of AI will again be front and centre as four experts will take to the stage to discuss whether AI can enhance or diminish the human experience.

AI was the topic of the first debate hosted by UBC Okanagan in May 2023. Since then, UBCO has presented debates about masculinity, the environment and Canada's ever-changing relationship with the United States.

"Building on this success, I am pleased to say the seventh instalment of the UBC Okanagan Debates returns to a topic we first explored--artificial intelligence--as it continues to raise important questions about its impact on the human experience," says Marten Youssef, UBCO's Associate Vice-President of University Relations. "At the heart of our next debate is a critical question: Is AI enhancing the human experience, or diminishing it?"

On Sunday, March 1, Dr. Ying Zhu, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Management and UBCO's Academic Advisor for Artificial Intelligence, will argue that AI is here to help and will enhance the human experience. Debating on the same side will be Dr. Bülent Uyaniker, Founder of DataSpeckle.

Arguing that AI will diminish the human experience will be UBCO's Dr. Madeleine Ransom, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Canada Research Chair in AI, Wellbeing and Ethics. She will be joined by local marketing strategist and AI advisor Rob Cupello.

UBCO Principal Dr. Lesley Cormack will host the event and says the debate series provides a platform that encourages thoughtful and respectful dialogue on issues that impact society.

"Artificial intelligence invites us to reflect on what we consider meaningful, human and essential," she says. "Bringing these perspectives into open debate helps ensure that technological change serves our values rather than steering them."

UBC Okanagan Debates takes place Sunday, March 1, at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., at 3 pm. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To learn more about the debaters and to register, visit: ok.ubc.ca/debates

