Campus Life News

Gateway to Trades students mark program completion at Okanagan College

Students in Okanagan College’s Gateway to Trades program celebrated the completion of their studies during a graduation ceremony held Jan. 23, marking a milestone in their educational journeys.

Gateway to Trades is a partnership between Okanagan College and the Central Okanagan School District that introduces students in Grades 10 to 12 to post-secondary education through hands-on training in skilled trades, including carpentry, electrical, automotive and sheet metal. The program is aimed at students who may not otherwise see post-secondary education as accessible.

“In addition to academic development, Gateway to Trades focuses on students’ holistic growth by supporting youth participation in community and social activities,” said Rob Law of the Central Okanagan School District.

Throughout the program, students complete a range of practical projects designed to build technical skills and confidence while exposing them to different career pathways in the trades. Instructor Travis Neigum said the hands-on approach allows students to explore their interests and take pride in their work.

As part of the ceremony, students shared vision boards outlining their future goals. One note, written by student MaKenzie Norman, read: “For my future, I envision stability and self-sufficiency. With a good career and work ethic, nothing is out of reach.”

Norman said the program changed her perspective on potential career options. “At first, I was skeptical that trades could be a path for me,” she said. “But with the support from my instructors, I felt encouraged to try. Gateway to Trades showed me that I can do anything I set my mind to.”

The Gateway to Trades program is supported in part by Okanagan College Foundation, whose donors help expand access to education and hands-on learning opportunities for students exploring careers in the skilled trades.

More information about Okanagan College’s trades and apprenticeship programs is available at https://www.okanagancollege.ca/trades-and-apprenticeship.