TogetHER brings business leaders together to drive innovation across the Okanagan

Okanagan College and WeBC are launching TogetHER, a new leadership and growth initiative designed to bring self-identifying women business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs together to strengthen innovation and collaboration across the Okanagan.



“Okanagan College is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for women in every part of our economy — from skilled trades to innovation and enterprise,” said Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College, Caitlin Hartigan. “TogetHER creates space for women-led businesses to connect, share expertise and build partnerships that can help support long-term success.”



Women-owned businesses continue to play an increasingly important role in the Canadian economy. Statistics Canada data show that nearly one in five private-sector businesses in Canada are now majority owned by women, reflecting steady growth over the past several years. Women-owned businesses are also more likely to have women in senior leadership roles, highlighting the impact women continue to make as business leaders nationwide.



TogetHER builds on this momentum locally by creating opportunities for women working in the skilled trades, science, engineering and technology, as well as food, beverage and tourism, to come together, share knowledge and explore new approaches for growth. The initiative strengthens connections between education, industry and community while addressing the evolving needs of women-led small and medium-sized enterprises.



On February 18, TogetHER will host the first of three weekly online innovation exchanges. Each innovation exchange will be co-led by an industry leader and an Okanagan College representative and will function as a learning collaborative, bringing women business leaders together to share experiences, explore solutions and build networks.



Topics will include innovation, access to funding, leadership journeys, learning from failure, procurement opportunities and strategies for navigating change.



The initiative will culminate with a two-day TogetHER Women’s Leadership Summit on March 5 and 6 at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus. The summit will feature sector-based breakout sessions, panel discussions and a hands-on workshop focused on building strategic alliances for women-led businesses.



“Our work with WeBC through the Growing Women Entrepreneurs project in 2025 highlighted the value of peer mentorship and networks in helping women thrive in the beverage and construction sectors,” explained Hartigan. “TogetHER builds on that foundation, expanding these connections into broader leadership, innovation and strategic alliance conversations across the Okanagan.”



“We know that access to strong networks, mentorship and practical support is critical for women entrepreneurs,” said WeBC CEO, Shauna Harper. “Partnerships like TogetHER help create those connections at a regional level, supporting women-led businesses while strengthening local economies.”



Women business owners, employers and community partners are invited to participate by enrolling in innovation exchanges, attending the summit or engaging in mentorship activities. Visit okanagancollege.ca/together-innovation-exchange to learn more.



TogetHER is made possible with support from the Government of Canada’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.