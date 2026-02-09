Campus Life News

OC Speaker Series: Unpacking the climate cost of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

What does the world’s biggest sporting event have to do with climate change?

On Monday, February 23, Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus invites students, staff and community members to explore that question at a thought-provoking speaker series event from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

English professor and researcher Dr. Tim Walters will present a discussion on the climate impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This is a timely and urgent look at the environmental realities behind what is expected to be the biggest sporting event in history – and why the decisions made off the field matter much more, than those made on it,” said Dr. Walters.

Walters’ presentation will examine the carbon footprint of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico. He will explore how logistical decisions surrounding the tournament will significantly increase emissions contributing, by scientific estimates, enough greenhouse gases to result in 70,000 premature deaths globally.

“These are the kinds of conversations we need to be having,” said Walters. “Mega-events like the World Cup carry cultural power, but they also come with real-world consequences. Understanding those impacts is key to thinking critically about the future of sport, climate policy, and global responsibility.”

Walters brings deep insight to the OC Speaker Series event. He holds a PhD in English and Cultural Studies from McMaster University and teaches English at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus. His research applies the theories of Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek to explore the political economy of global football (soccer) in the context of the climate emergency.

His work has been featured in The Guardian, The Blizzard, Play the Game, Sporting Intelligence, The Sports Integrity Initiative, and in multiple academic collections, including Football and Communities Across Codes (Manchester Metropolitan University) and Žižek and Media Studies: A Reader (Palgrave MacMillan).

This speaker series event is one of the many ways that Okanagan College’s Arts and Foundational programs encourage open dialogue, critical thinking, curiosity and community learning on issues that shape our world.