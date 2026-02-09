Campus Life News

Time-restricted eating shows promise for overweight people living with Crohn's

A new study has determined that intermittent fasting can help people with Crohn's disease who are overweight.

Intermittent fasting has become a popular diet trend. But new research from a collaboration between UBC Okanagan and the University of Calgary has determined it can also have health benefits for people living with Crohn's disease who are overweight.

Dr. Natasha Haskey is a registered dietitian and clinical researcher within the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science’s Department of Biology. She recently co-authored a study examining how overweight people with Crohn's fared when they fasted for 16 hours a day but consumed their usual diet during the remaining eight hours of that day.

It was the first randomized controlled trial to examine intermittent fasting for people with Crohn's, a form of inflammatory bowel disease.

"We wanted to see whether eating within a set time window each day could help this particular group of people," explains Dr. Haskey. "We were curious whether this way of eating could improve symptoms, reduce visceral fat, which is fat around the organs, lower inflammation and support a healthier gut. And our preliminary research suggests it does."

Crohn's disease is often complicated by excess visceral fat, which is linked to increased inflammation, reduced response to biologic therapies and higher rates of surgical complications. Despite this, lifestyle strategies that specifically address the accumulation of body fat and metabolic dysfunction have been understudied for people with Crohn's.

Dr. Maitreyi Raman, a gastroenterologist and associate professor at the University of Calgary, is the principal investigator and co-author of the study.

"Crohn's disease reflects a chronic imbalance in the body's immune responses," says Dr. Raman. "We're beginning to see how metabolic health, gut microbes and immune pathways interact--and how eating patterns may help restore that balance."

The study, published recently in Gastroenterology, shows promising results, adds Dr. Raman. The participants who tried intermittent fasting noticed a significant decrease in their body mass index, while those who did not fast, maintained or increased their body mass.

Notably, these changes occurred while both groups consumed the same number of daily calories and similar foods. Those who fasted also reported a reduction in their symptoms--a 40 per cent drop in stool frequency and a 50 per cent reduction in abdominal discomfort.

"The people who fasted lost weight and visceral fat, showed signs not only in clinical disease improvement but also reduced inflammation," says Dr. Raman. "Importantly, these changes occurred without making any dietary changes. The only change they made was when they ate.”

In addition to feeling better, people in the intermittent fasting group showed important improvements in their metabolism. Proteins released from fat tissue--which help control metabolism, appetite, and heart and immune health--shifted in a healthier direction. In a subgroup, deep visceral fat also went down, while it actually increased in those who did not fast.

"These findings suggest that intermittent fasting group might help reduce symptoms, support weight loss and improve overall health in people with Crohn's," says Dr. Haskey. "Intermittent fasting won't replace medication, and it's not a cure, but it may be a useful, low-cost and accessible tool for those who are overweight and living with Crohn's disease, along with other treatments. More research is needed, but the results look promising."

The study was supported by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation through a Litwin IBD Pioneers Grant and the Inflammation, Microbiome, and Alimentation: Gastro-Intestinal and Neuropsychiatric Effects Chronic Disease Network.

