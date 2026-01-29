Campus Life News

Supporting those who care for us: A donor’s legacy in the South Okanagan

When former nurse Teri McGrath describes her support for Practical Nursing students at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus, she speaks with warm conviction. McGrath has become a quiet but extraordinary force behind the success of local nursing students, supporting their education through her Hands On Nursing Bursary.

Each year, she provides second-year students with a heartfelt gift that goes directly toward their tuition. It’s a gesture that says, ‘I see your effort, I believe in you, and our community needs you.’

For McGrath, this generosity comes from a deep belief in the essential role nurses play in the region’s health and well-being.

“Nurses are there at the hardest and happiest moments of people’s lives,” she said. “If I can help even one student feel confident enough to keep going, then that matters.”

Her generosity resonates deeply at a time when nursing careers are in demand, especially in the Interior. According to a recent province-wide study by BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), about two-thirds of nursing vacancies are located in B.C.’s Interior and Island regions. Nursing shortages remain among the most urgent challenges facing seniors’ care and long-term care sectors in 2025, especially in rural communities.

Meanwhile, demographic shifts are putting increasing pressure on the system. According to the most recent labour-market outlook, B.C.’s population is aging fast: the share of people aged 65 and older (compared to those 15–64) is expected to climb sharply.

“This support from Teri is a great example of our donour community,” OC Foundation Director Helen Jackman. “This type of donation helps remove financial barriers for aspiring nurses, gives them a boost of encouragement during a demanding program and helps ensure that more graduates stay in the region, where they are desperately needed.”

That’s why her bursary is more than just a gift. Every student she supports will touch thousands of lives. It’s a long-term investment in community health, creating ripples that will be felt for decades.

“My hope is that more donors will join me in supporting the nursing program and, in doing so, help strengthen the profession itself,” said McGrath. “By supporting the Hands On Nursing Bursary, we can increase the amount available to each second-year student and ease the cost of their education.”

As long as there are people willing to learn and care, and donors like Teri McGrath willing to give, there is real hope for brighter, healthier communities across the Okanagan.

“When nurses learn and train here, they build roots here. And when they stay, our whole community benefits. Supporting their journey is really supporting the health of our region.”