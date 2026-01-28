Campus Life News

Okanagan College Careers Expo returns Feb. 4, connecting students to real career opportunities

Okanagan College (OC) will bring students, alumni and employers together for its annual Careers Expo and Employment Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Kelowna campus — creating direct connections between learning and employment at a critical moment for the region’s workforce.

The first time Clayon Williams attended Okanagan College’s Careers Expo, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“My first Careers Expo, I was shy and nervous,” said Williams, an OC alumnus and graduate from the Communications, Culture and Journalism program. “There were so many employers and opportunities — it was a lot to take in.”

That initial step turned into something much bigger. With support from OC’s Careers Hub team, Williams learned how to turn conversations into meaningful connections with confidence. He later returned to the Expo as a student volunteer, building relationships with employers that led to multiple job offers — including an out-of-province opportunity.

“It’s all about putting yourself out there,” he said. “The Careers Expo really helped me grow my confidence and create opportunities.”

"Careers that begin in the arts and social sciences everywhere in our region," said Dean of Arts and Foundational Programs at Okanagan College, Judith Anderson. "Our wide-ranging programming in communications, economics, philosophy, psychology, sociology — just to name a few — prepares students with the critical thinking, research, writing and communications skills that employers are looking for. At the OC Careers Expo, students can see how those skills translate into meaningful work with municipalities, the health authority, community organizations and businesses across the Okanagan."



“Our students don’t just learn business — they build it, alongside the entrepreneurs who power this region,” said Dean of Okanagan College’s School of Business, Joe Baker. “We’re committed to practical, hands-on training and we can’t wait to see the employers and opportunities coming to our Careers Expo.”

The Careers Expo offers OC students and alumni the opportunity to meet employers face to face, explore career pathways, learn about Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) opportunities, seasonal jobs, and new graduate positions across a wide range of sectors.

“Experiences like Clayon’s are exactly what the Careers Expo is about,” said Dean of Community Engagement and Careers, Alison Gibson. “We help students connect to learning opportunities in the workplace and develop their skills to create meaningful careers. By bringing employers onto campus, we’re creating space for students and alumni to ask questions, build confidence and take the next step toward their future careers.”

The event is presented by the OC Careers Hub, which supports students and alumni as they navigate career decisions, working with employers to strengthen their student talent pipeline. The Careers Hub team offers career skills workshops, WIL information and opportunities, other job postings and access to tools and resources through the Careers Hub app, available to OC students, alumni and employers.

The Expo takes place as British Columbia’s latest Labour Market Outlook forecasts continued demand for skilled workers, with 77 per cent of future job openings over the next decade requiring post-secondary education and almost 40 per cent of those jobs requiring College or apprenticeship training.

“For employers, it’s a chance to meet motivated, career-ready learners who bring fresh perspectives and practical skills,” Gibson said. “For students and alumni, it’s an opportunity to explore WIL and other job opportunities and translate their learning into valuable connections that can shape their careers.”

Employers attending the Careers Expo represent health care, business, trades, technology, community services, construction, food and tourism sectors. OC staff will also be on hand to support students with career conversations and next-step planning.

“At Okanagan College, career preparation is built into the student experience, and the Careers Expo is a great example of how we connect learning to future employment,” said OC President Dr. Neil Fassina. “When you come to Okanagan College, your education prepares you to step right into the workforce. This is what we do. Students get real-world training and a connection to industry that supports both students and the region in which we operate.”

The Careers Expo is open to OC students and alumni and is free to attend.

Event details:

Okanagan College Careers Expo and Employment Fair

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Centre for Learning (E Building) Atrium

Okanagan College Kelowna campus, 1000 KLO Rd.

For more information, visit okanagancollege.ca/careers-expo.