Okanagan College students celebrate winter Convocation and Commencement ceremonies

It is a big day for more than 200 Okanagan College students and their families as another wave of college-trained students prepare to enter the workforce. The students were honoured in front of family and friends at Okanagan College’s winter Convocation and Commencement ceremonies, being led in by traditional Syilx drummers and singers at the ceremony, held at the Kelowna campus.

The day was doubly special for graduate Shyla Mitchell, who celebrated the completion of her program and her son, Archer’s, sixth birthday, two big milestones on the same day.

Addressing her peers graduating from a range of programs in health care, business, trades, science and technology and the arts, Mitchell – who graduated from the Certified Education Assistant program – shared her inspiration. It was her son’s education assistant who inspired her to enroll in OC to be able to provide the same kind of understanding and support to other children.

“Each of us arrived here from different places, with different stories,” said Mitchell, “but we stand here today because we didn’t give up. Whatever comes next, whether you’re stepping into a career, continuing your education, or still figuring out the next step, remember this: the skills you’ve gained matter. Your voice matters. And the way you show up in the world matters.”

Okanagan College hosts commencement and convocation ceremonies in January, June and October, as the College has career-focused programs completing throughout the year. In addition to a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs, Okanagan College offers several shorter-duration certificates and a growing number of microcredentials.



“Convocation is a celebration of achievement and opportunity,” said OC Provost & Vice President Academic Dr. Samantha Lenci. “Our graduates are not only prepared for success, they are also ready to help meet the growing employment needs of our region. Their skills and knowledge will strengthen local industries, support innovation, and contribute to the vitality of our communities.”

During the summer ceremonies, students will graduate from their campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon.

Find all Okanagan College programs at okanagancollege.ca.

