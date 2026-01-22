Campus Life News

Building Careers from the Ground Up: Highstreet’s Impact on Trades Education

The skilled trades are making headlines. As experienced workers retire and infrastructure demands grow, the industry is evolving rapidly. Advances in technology, such as AI, robotics, and drones, are transforming traditional roles into efficient, data-driven careers, particularly in green energy, construction, and advanced manufacturing. Skilled trades offer stable, well-paying career paths that combine hands-on expertise with digital innovation, and they are essential to our future.

Thanks to the generosity of Highstreet Ventures, a Kelowna-based real estate and development company, the future of trades education in our region is even stronger. In 2024, Highstreet made a landmark $1 million gift to Okanagan College’s (OC) Trades and Apprenticeship programs, creating 13 annual bursaries of $6,500 each. These bursaries provide entry-level trades students with partial or full tuition coverage and support for additional expenses such as textbooks and tools.

From left to right: Matt Millin, Field Operations Director, Highstreet Ventures; Jaden Allen, OC student; Filipp Filinkov, OC student; Levi Olsoff, OC student; Dylan Vilamil Pack, OC student; and Tony Kudryk, VP, Construction, Highstreet Ventures.

Removing financial barriers can be life-changing for students.

“I was trying to balance work and college, but it was too hard,” said Filipp Filinkov, a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic student at OC. “Receiving the Highstreet bursary allows me to focus on my studies and be a better professional.”

For Levi Olsoff, a Welder Foundation student, the award means being able to keep building his future in the trades. “Because of this bursary, I’ll be able to come back next year for pipe,” he said, referring to his next stage of training.

The bursary has also helped students show up prepared and safe on the job. According to Jaden Allen, also a Welder Foundation student, the support was fundamental in allowing her to purchase proper gear, an essential part of succeeding in a hands-on learning environment.

“Our trades programs are transforming rapidly to meet the region’s growing demand for talented, adaptable workers,” said Caitlin Hartigan, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at OC. “Support like Highstreet’s doesn’t just remove barriers—it ignites possibility. It empowers students to step confidently into careers that shape the future of our communities. These learners will become the builders of greener infrastructure, safer communities, and a stronger, more resilient Okanagan.”

Students interested in exploring bursaries and other financial supports can find full details and application steps at Okanagan College’s Financial Aid & Awards page. Applications are open year-round.

Industry Innovation Meets Community Investment

It’s an exciting time to be part of the trades industry, and Kelowna is seeing firsthand how a strong trades workforce fuels economic growth. “The shift we’ve seen in the housing market—from a significant shortage of condos to the current supply—was only possible because of skilled trades professionals,” said Tony Kudryk, VP, Construction, Highstreet Ventures.

Highstreet is also leading by example. The company is building carbon-free apartments and condominiums and has transitioned to a Monday-to-Friday work schedule, part of a broader vision to create what it calls the happiest work sites in Canada.

Demand for qualified skilled trades workers is expected to remain strong for years to come. Extraordinary support from businesses like Highstreet empowers Okanagan College to fulfill its mission: developing the skilled workforce our region needs to thrive.