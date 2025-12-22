Campus Life News

New Okanagan College Board of Governors Chair appointed

Okanagan College (OC) is proud to announce that Dustyn Baulkham has been appointed the new Chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors. The appointment came at the Board’s December meeting.

Baulkham is an entrepreneur and founder of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., a 100 per cent 2SLGBTQ+ owned company focused on building a strong 2SLGBTQ+ community within the Okanagan and around B.C. through events and digital content.

He replaces Dale Safinuk, who completed a two year term after being appointed in December of 2023.Board members also re-elected Andrea Alexander to the vice-chair role.

“Okanagan College’s mission is to transform lives and communities, and that is a mission that is near and dear to my heart,” said Baulkham. “Post-secondary institutions across the country are experiencing many challenges right now, and OC is itself navigating a period of transition and change. I look forward to continuing to serve with our Board to shape the future of our College so that we can continue offering learners education and training that leads to meaningful employment and careers.”

Safinuk served for six years on the OC Board of Governors, first being appointed in 2019 before taking on the Chair’s role in December 2023. Safinuk brought strong financial leadership, a deep commitment to Indigenous and environmental causes, and extensive community engagement to his role as Chair.

“It has been a great honour to work alongside a dedicated group of professionals on our Board and also with many members of the OC community, toward a common goal of supporting students,” said Safinuk. “Through the years I have attended several convocation and commencement ceremonies, as well as participated at several College events and celebrations. I can say with confidence that the most impactful and memorable moments are those where students have shared with me how their education has and is opening new doors. I’m so proud of everyone at Okanagan College, and grateful that we have this institution in our region.”

Safinuk will continue to serve as a member until July 2026 while Baulkham begins his duties as Board Chair immediately.

Alexander is a Westbank First Nation Councillor and has served on the OC Board of Governors since 2020. She was appointed vice-chair in December 2023 and will now continue in that role through December 2026.

“Okanagan College has a critical role in our region,” said Alexander. “The College provides access to programs that prepare graduates for employment, and which are aligned to local labour needs. I look forward to continuing in my role at the Board and being a part of OC’s ongoing story.”

The OC Board of Governors consists of community leaders appointed by the provincial government as well as elected members representing OC's instructional and support staff, and students.