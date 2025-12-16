Okanagan College School of Business leaders join provincial and regional tourism boards

Okanagan College is poised to be well-represented in the tourism sector next year, with two leaders from its School of Business having joined the Boards of Directors of regional and provincial tourism associations.

OC’s Dean of the School of Business, Joe Baker, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia (TIABC) while Associate Dean, Dr. Aggie Weighill has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA).

“Participation on these boards deepens Okanagan College’s direct engagement with B.C.’s tourism sector at both regional and provincial levels and aligns with our drive to position the region as an epicentre for food, beverage, and tourism education, innovation and scholarship,” said OC Provost and Vice President Academic Samantha Lenci. “Aggie and Joe’s leadership will help inform the academic programming and operations in the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism when it opens in Fall 2027.”

The Okanagan is recognized as a top four-season tourism destination, celebrated for its stunning landscapes and thriving food and beverage scene. Travellers are drawn to the region’s award-winning wineries, orchards, and farm-to-table dining, all rooted in a rich agricultural tradition. Kelowna’s recent designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy further elevates the region’s profile, showcasing its culinary innovation and attracting visitors year-round.

“Boards like TOTA and TIABC are where policy, practice and place intersect,” said Baker. “Our new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism — which is currently under construction and will open in 2027 — will bring students, industry and community together to co-create solutions related to topics such as sustainability, workforce development and climate adaptation. Serving on TIABC’s board is about ensuring those solutions are relevant across B.C., responsive to industry, and rooted in the values and identity of this region.”

“We're delighted to welcome Joe to our Board of Directors,” said Chair of TIABC, J.J. Belanger. “Joe's recognized achievements in tourism and hospitality, as well as his extensive knowledge of the post-secondary education sector, combined with his ability to build strategic partnerships bring a refreshed and forward-thinking perspective to our board. His leadership will be instrumental in helping TIABC advance solutions that strengthen B.C.’s tourism industry and its workforce.”

A seasoned educator, researcher and collaborative leader in tourism management, Dr. Weighill brings more than two decades of academic leadership and community partnership experience to TOTA’s board as well as to the College.

“TOTA’s commitment to destination stewardship and regenerative, community-centered tourism development mirrors the academic and applied ethos of Okanagan College,” said Weighill. “As we build the OC Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, our seat at the TOTA table helps ensure the Centre’s programs and partnerships respond to the real challenges and opportunities in our region — from climate impacts and workforce resilience to responsible growth and authentic experiences that honour place.”

“The Thompson Okanagan is on a journey toward becoming a global leader in regenerative tourism, and that vision is built on strategic partnership and informed leadership. We're delighted to welcome Dr. Aggie Weighill to the TOTA Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Sandra Oldfield.

“Her deep expertise in tourism management and the applied ethos of Okanagan College’s new Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism are crucial. Having academic leaders like Aggie at our table ensures that our regional strategies — from workforce resilience to climate action — are grounded in the best research, innovation and educational pathways for the talent we need tomorrow. This collaboration is the engine that will drive the region's sustainable success.”

By embedding OC leadership within TOTA and TIABC, the College is helping align post-secondary education and applied research with regional vision and industry priorities, creating a powerful engine for:

Future-ready talent development across culinary, beverage and tourism that includes work integrated learning.

Co-created curriculum with industry and community, including Indigenous-led learning and land-based practices.

Entrepreneurship and commercialization support for new ventures and products rooted in the Okanagan terroir.

The Centre for Food, Wine, and Tourism — opening Fall 2027 — will serve as a hub for experiential learning, applied research and industry collaboration. Students will gain hands-on experience through pop-up concepts, vineyard and orchard learning sites, destination planning studios and integrated work placements, while industry partners will access talent pipelines, problem-solving labs and executive learning.