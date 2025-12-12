OC instructor awarded 2025 Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections award

Okanagan College professor Dr. Melissa Munn has dedicated much of her career to educating students as an instructor, researcher and writer, including the past 15 years at OC.

As a student herself, she earned her doctorate studying long-term prisoners, becoming an expert in prison reform and the Canadian prison system.

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, Munn was honoured for her work as the 2025 recipient of the Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award recognizing her nearly four decades of unwavering commitment to advancing human rights and correctional practice in Canada.

“I’m honoured to be recognized with such a prestigious award,” said Munn, who earned a PhD in criminology from the University of Ottawa with her research on the topic before joining OC in 2010. “I’ve dedicated my life to working on this issue and this recognition gives me more ambition to continue to work with prisoners, their support people and community agencies.”

As a long-time faculty member at OC, Munn has taught sociology, criminology and gender studies. In 2020, she was recognized with an OC Employee Excellence Award.

The Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award is given to individuals whose social justice commitment and persistent efforts have contributed significantly to the advancement of human rights and correctional practice in Canada.

“I want to congratulate Melissa on this incredible achievement and commend her work on prison reform throughout her career,” said OC Dean of Arts and Foundational Programs Judith Anderson. “I’m proud to have Melissa as part of our team and this award is a fitting honour for such an important body of work.”

Munn’s work on prison reform has been centered on supporting incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. Beginning as early as age 18, she began working with numerous abolitionist and restorative justice groups, supported parole hearings, and organized initiatives that amplify prisoner voices.

Munn's PhD dissertation focused on the reintegration experiences of long-term prisoners, emphasizing success over recidivism. She co-authored On the Outside: From Lengthy Incarceration to Lasting Freedom with fellow professor Chris Bruckert and created the widely distributed Getting Out. Staying Out booklet, now in its fourth English edition and second French edition, which has reached over 4,500 prisoners and parolees across Canada.

Dr. Munn also operates a virtual library of Canadian prisoner-generated materials at penalpress.com.