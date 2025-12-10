Light Up Kelowna turns city core into a digital playground

Displayed on the side of the Kelowna Community Theatre is Primary Flight, a short animation of a bird coming alive created by media studies student Gemma Cairney with a combination painting and digital animation.

Light Up Kelowna is an innovative public art initiative that is brightening up the heart of downtown into a vibrant digital canvas blending light, sound and video to create an immersive celebration of creativity and community.

The project is produced by the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) in collaboration with UBC Okanagan's Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS), with support from the City of Kelowna. Light Up Kelowna consists of three elements viewed together: light projections along the Artwalk, an audio installation and a three-channel video projected on the side of the Kelowna Community Theatre.

It's a vibrant installation that illuminates the Cultural District, showcasing local artists and engaging the community in a celebration of creativity and connection, explains Kirsteen McCulloch, director of ARTSCO.

"By embracing cutting-edge technologies and bold artistic expression, Light Up Kelowna positions our city as a leader in public art--creating a foundation for future creativity and collaboration that will inspire generations to come," says McCulloch.

The exhibition currently projected outside the Kelowna Community Theatre, Digital Fragments, showcases the work of upper-level students from UBCO's fine arts and media studies program in a digital media class with Dr. Aleksandra Dulic.

"Light Up Kelowna really pushes the boundaries of a classroom in terms of being able to show our student work in the community in a real and visible way," says Dr. Dulic. "This opportunity for students strengthens community connections by celebrating local talent and inviting everyone to share in the creativity that shapes our city."

Alongside the digital projections are the audio installation and Gobo light projections along the Artwalk, the walkway between the Rotary Centre for the Arts and Kelowna Community Theatre. The light projections show the work of Kelowna Secondary School student Tara Dunn, Celebrating the Return, accompanied by audio work created by Yashvardhan Joshi, a fourth-year media studies student at UBCO. For the soundscape, Joshi created a nine-minute track to complement the light projections.

Joshi also worked with Dr. Miles Thorogood and his team at UBCO's Sonic Production, Intelligence, Research, and Applications Lab (SPIRAL) to design the cutting-edge wireless sound and light system that brings the Artwalk to life.

"Through SPIRAL, we research digital media art and design practices and develop technology solutions for creative workflows," explains Dr. Thorogood. "We designed the Light up Kelowna infrastructure around a wireless multi-node audio visual architecture using open-source hardware and software developed in our lab."

As part of his work in SPIRAL and the media studies program, Joshi is exploring Packet Loss Concealment--when data files shared across a computer network fail to reach their destination. Joshi is exploring how deep learning algorithms can create experimental audio effects for the music industry while also developing technology for Light Up Kelowna.

"Collaborating with UBCO allows us to have access to creators, collaborators and students, helping to really bring this project to the next level and create a conversation through art in the community," says McCulloch.

The current installation, Celebrating the Return, is on view along the ArtWalk until mid-January. Light Up Kelowna @KCT, Digital Fragments is on view until December 11 when it will move onto the digital screen in the ARTSCO studio space.

All the Stars We Cannot See, created by UBCO Associate Professor Dr. Megan Smith and Gao Yujie will be featured from December 12 to January 7. Following that will be artist displays from UBC Okanagan students and an animation showcase by students from Okanagan College.

View this video to find out more about the project: https://youtu.be/GWoOKnZ9pDg

For more information about the exhibitions, visit: fccs.ok.ubc.ca/light-up-kelowna

The post Light Up Kelowna turns city core into a digital playground appeared first on UBC's Okanagan News.