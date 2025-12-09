New UBCO research challenges traditional teen suicide prevention models

UBCO researchers are saying we need to rethink current strategies used to prevent youth suicide.

The old proverb "it takes a village to raise a child" also applies to preventing youth suicide, according to UBC Okanagan researchers who found that community support is essential.

In Canada, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among children under 14 and the second for youth and young adults between 15 and 34 years old. The UBCO Faculty of Health and Social Development researchers say governments, schools and community agencies need to rethink how youth suicide prevention efforts are designed.

And work together on the issue.

"Suicide among young people is a major public health issue and is among the leading causes of death among children and youth around the world," says Dr. Katrina Plamondon, Associate Professor in the School of Nursing and study co-lead.

The study, led by UBCO's Equity Science Lab, involved youth, emerging adults, caregivers and service providers through community partnerships. Discussions showed that resilience is not only a personal trait, but also something shaped by supportive communities.

"Most prevention strategies continue to focus on individual behaviours, coping skills or risk profiles," says Dr. Plamondon. "But this approach overlooks the powerful influence of social, structural, political and environmental conditions on youth wellbeing, and often fails to prevent an incredibly tragic loss of life."

The study, published recently in Critical Public Health, points to mounting evidence that links suicidality to systemic racism, rural isolation, environmental contamination and inequitable access to basic resources such as clean water and safe housing.

"Despite this," says study co-author Dr. Shelly Ben-David, "youth voices are rarely included in designing prevention strategies."

Dr. Ben-David, Associate Professor with UBCO's School of Social Work, says that many high school students, young adults, caregivers and community service providers all had a voice in this study. The team used collages, stories and metaphors--such as the Japanese art of kintsugi, which repairs broken pottery with gold--to encourage deeper reflection.

"Many participants saw resilience as something repaired and rebuilt ‘with many hands’, showing that young people need care, connection and supportive environments to be resilient," she adds.

Across all groups, there was a common message: resilience is action taken together. Study participants say resilient communities help youth feel they belong, build strong relationships and feel supported in a positive environment.

"These are key areas to focus on if communities truly hope to reduce youth suicides and promote collective thriving," adds Dr. Sana Shahram, Assistant Professor with the School of Nursing.

Focusing on community–based strategies and place-based interventions opens the door to more effective suicide prevention, explains Dr. Shahram, who co-directs the Equity Science Lab with Dr. Plamondon.

"In this study, we heard from young people and the supportive adults in their lives, showing that resilient communities are active, engaged places where youth feel not only sheltered from harm, but empowered to contribute, collaborate and express themselves," she adds.

This approach means addressing the current social and structural determinants of health that shape young people's lives, instead of putting all the responsibility on the individual to cope and recover.

"There is an urgent need for community-based approaches that invest in youth, not only because adults in their lives want to protect them, but also because everyone’s fate is inherently tied to their thriving," Dr. Shahram adds. "Together we can create a pathway to reimagining how communities organize around suicide prevention and create environments where our young people can truly thrive."

Along with faculty in the School of Nursing and the School of Social Work, the study was conducted with support from Melissa Feddersen, manager of UBCO's Campus Wellness and Education team.

