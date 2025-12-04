OC Foundation celebrates $1.25 million distributed to students

When Bachelor of Business Administration student Adam Giffin stepped up to the microphone at this year’s Okanagan College Foundation Student Awards Reception in Penticton, he carried with him a story that resonated across the room, shaped by resilience, determination, and the power of community.

Originally from England, Adam spent nearly a decade working in hospitality, eventually managing two busy bars before travelling through Australia, Asia, and Europe with his wife. They settled in the Okanagan in 2018, welcoming their first daughter in 2021 and, this year, a second. With a growing family, Adam made a decision that would reshape his future.

“I wanted to build something that would give them the best possible life. That’s when I decided to come back to school,” he shared with attendees.

Returning to college as a mature student came with challenges. Adam worked overnight shifts, completed assignments during the day, and balanced coursework with life as a parent of two young children, thanks to the flexibility of having online classes. His dedication paid off, and he received the Kiwanis Club of Penticton Business Award and the Bruce DeHart Memorial Bursary. Perseverance and support made it possible.

“Okanagan College (OC) has given me more than just an education—it’s given me confidence,” he said. “And your generosity doesn’t just make a financial difference—it reminds students like me that someone believes in what we’re doing.”

Adam’s remarks were part of a broader celebration recognizing approximately 418 awards totalling $575,000 distributed to students across three OC campuses this fall. Students in trades, business, arts, science and technology, and health programs were honoured for their achievements and contributions to the community.

In 2024-25, OC Foundation supported 530 students with 866 awards totalling $1.25 million. Click here to download their annual Gratitude Report.

Community impact at the heart of the celebration

The awards were presented by OC Foundation, whose work is supported by families, local businesses, alumni, and community partners committed to helping learners succeed.

Helen Jackman, OC Foundation Executive Director, emphasized how deeply this support shapes the student experience.

“These awards remind students that they are valued, that their community believes in them and wants them to succeed,” said Jackman. “Your support doesn’t just change individual lives; it strengthens the Okanagan’s future workforce, leaders, and innovators.”

Jackman also highlighted how donor generosity has transformed OC over the years, contributing over $60 million to develop learning spaces across six major facilities, from health labs and child care centres to welding shops, audio studios, and engineering labs.

“We simply could not build a college that is fit for the future without our community,” she added.

This year’s awards celebration also acknowledged ongoing fundraising efforts for several major initiatives, including the Don Folk and Family Recreation and Wellness Centre, opening next Fall, the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, set to open in 2027, and the new Aerospace Training Centre, in partnership with KF Aerospace.

A future shaped by support

As he nears graduation, Adam plans to pursue Project Management accreditation and hopes to build a career that combines his business education with his passion for working with people.

His message to donors, faculty, and community partners captured the sentiment shared by many students at the event:

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in us, for investing in our futures, and for making all of this possible,” he said.

Behind every award is a student with a story, and a community helping to write the next chapter.