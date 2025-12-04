Campus Life News

OC student earns prestigious internship to support access to education overseas

Okanagan College student Ladi Bil is looking forward to a career dedicated to equity-based advocacy and social justice.

Bil is going to be taking a significant step on her journey after she was selected for the Empowerment Squared International Youth Internship Program (IYIP), a program funded by Global Affairs Canada and delivered in partnership with McMaster University.

The four-month internship will take place January to April 2026 where Ladi will be placed in Ghana as part of a team that will focus on strengthening educational outcomes and environments in rural communities. Her internship will include structured professional development projects, support of community research, a passion project connected to her interests and leadership, and immersive cultural activities that build cross-cultural skills and resilience. Ladi will be working alongside the local host organization, Schools of Dreams.

“I am beyond ecstatic and I cannot wait to begin this internship as a first step towards my future career in working as an advocate for human rights,” said Bil, a student in the Associate of Arts program at Okanagan College. “This will give me the opportunity to bring back very valuable knowledge and skills to advance my career, and just as importantly, to contribute to creating meaningful change right here in the Okanagan.”

Bil was an executive member of Okanagan College’s Pride Club and last year was instrumental in helping to bring the first ever community Pride kick-off celebration to the Kelowna campus. Her involvement in the community also extends to several organizations, including the College’s Anti-Racism Group, Kelowna Pride Society, and the Kelowna-Centre Electoral District Association. She also co-founded and volunteered for the BC Culture Jam, a fine arts showcase for Okanagan talent and beyond and is currently helping launch an up-and-coming collective for Queer and Trans Racialized youth in the Okanagan region.

“Travelling to rural Ghana alongside fellow change makers from across Canada is nothing short of a life-changing opportunity. It will allow me to create a direct impact on a community while taking my first steps into global advocacy, putting my beliefs into practice.” she said.

Enrolled at Okanagan College in the Associate of Arts program, Bil majors in Political Science and Anthropology and, long term, is looking to continue her education with an eye on a career as a forensic and sociocultural anthropologist working in human rights advocacy.

“I want to congratulate Ladi on this accomplishment and for her efforts to support the OC community as part of the different student and community groups she is involved in,” said Judith Anderson, Dean of Arts and Foundational programs at the College. “Our Arts programs open up opportunities across a wide range of areas. I look forward to seeing Ladi’s career advance and wish her all the best on this internship.”

This program supports Canadian youth aged 18–30 who face barriers to employment by offering hands-on international development experience. Through placements in Ghana and Liberia, participants will engage in community-empowering development work with local partners, including contributing to locally-led grassroots research, and develop valuable professional and soft skills to enhance their career clarity and set them apart in their future careers.

Empowerment Squared is a registered Canadian charitable organization located in Hamilton, ON that is building a world where everyone is empowered with the tools and opportunities to thrive and contribute to society. The organization empowers newcomer, racialized and marginalized communities in Canada and Africa through educational programming, professional skills development and entrepreneurship, sports and recreation programming, and advocacy and leadership initiatives. It has supported more than 5,000 newcomer youth and families in Canada since its inception.

More information is available on the internship here and on OC’s Arts and Foundational programs online here.