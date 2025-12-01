Campus Life News

A faster path to becoming a teacher

UBC's Okanagan School of Education has refreshed its teacher education program to better reflect the needs of today's classrooms.

UBC Okanagan's School of Education has announced that starting next year, its Bachelor of Education program will move from a 16-month to an 11-month format.

This redesign reflects the changing landscape of education and the need to prepare teachers for the complex and dynamic realities of today's classrooms, explains Dr. David Trumpower, Director of Undergraduate Programs for the Okanagan School of Education. The new program maintains UBC Okanagan's commitment to experiential learning and inclusive education while offering a more efficient and integrated pathway to BC teacher certification and employment.

"As education continues to change, our program must change with it," says Dr. Trumpower. "The program's design continues to emphasize hands-on and community-based learning, ensuring teacher candidates gain authentic classroom and place-based experiences that connect theory to practice in meaningful ways."

The courses and field experiences now place greater emphasis on truth and reconciliation, technology, classroom management and assessment. The revised schedule maintains strong partnerships with BC school districts, ensuring that field experiences coincide with key stages of the school year.

"The redesigned program reflects the evolving classroom and prepares future teachers for a more efficient route to certification," he adds.

Dr. Trumpower notes that the program remains a post-degree option, meaning applicants must first complete a recognized undergraduate degree before applying. Admission requirements and the selection process have not changed. Those who have already applied for next year will be considered for the 11-month format.

The application deadline for the 2026/27 intake is January 31, 2026. The program will begin on August 20, 2026, and applicants are encouraged to plan for an earlier start to their studies.

The revised program was approved by UBC Okanagan Senate on November 27, and it is pending final approval by the British Columbia Teachers' Council which is expected in early February 2026.

For more information about the UBC Okanagan Bachelor of Education program, visit education.ok.ubc.ca/bachelorofeducation.

The post A faster path to becoming a teacher appeared first on UBC's Okanagan News.