Help nourish student success through food security

Over 56% of Canadian post-secondary students face moderate or severe food insecurity — 5 times the national average — driving many to skip meals. As this challenge grows amid rising costs, so does the need for meaningful support that goes beyond traditional financial aid and meets students where they are. When students have reliable access to nutritious food, they’re more likely to thrive academically, socially, and professionally.

Did you know?

Students with reliable access to nutritious food are 2x more likely to achieve a GPA above 3.0.

Poor nutrition can reduce focus and cognitive function by 30–40% during long study periods.

Energy crashes from skipping meals lead to a 50% drop in attention span by mid-afternoon.

Students with stable nutrition are 55% more likely to persist to graduation.



The Pantry

In collaboration with the Okanagan College Students’ Union (OCSU) and the Vernon Student Association, The Pantry is a volunteer-led initiative that supports students by providing reliable access to food and essential hygiene products.



Powered by community donations, The Pantry helps remove financial and logistical barriers to food access, filling an essential gap in food security that enables students to succeed throughout their educational journey.



Thanks to the generosity of our community, The Pantry program has grown to support the diverse needs of students across Okanagan College. In the 2024–2025 academic year:

Over 300 students accessed The Pantry across the Kelowna, Salmon Arm, and Penticton campuses.

Off-campus cohorts were supported through access to consistently stocked food shelves.

On the Kelowna campus, OCSU hosted a weekly drop-in breakfast to help fuel students for the day.



The Fridge

This new program launched in 2024 at the Kelowna campus with support from local community food banks. It’s led by passionate faculty members who witness firsthand the importance of a nutritious meal in helping students succeed.



The initiative models after community fridges and offers anonymous and accessible fresh food options, helping to close the gap in access to perishable food. Thanks to community support, the Kelowna campus now has an industrial-sized fridge to support even more students.

What students are saying

“The Pantry is one of the best ways to help provide support for students in need of food and other supplies.”



“Amazing service! The Pantry helped me a lot. Thank you, OC pantry and the great team, for your kind support.”

WITH YOUR HELP, WE CAN DO MORE

The Pantry can only provide students with a limited number of essential items every two weeks. Additional community support would allow for more options and consistently scheduled food offerings at each campus.



Get in touch to learn how you can help make Student Food Security a reality at OC.

Together, we can ensure that every OC student has access to nutritious food and essential hygiene supplies during their educational journey.