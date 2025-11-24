Campus Life News

Warm footbaths may boost heart health in people with COPD

People living with COPD are invited to participate in a new UBC Okanagan study.

What if a warm footbath could reduce the blood pressure of people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and help improve the health of their hearts and blood vessels?

Researchers from UBC Okanagan's Integrative Clinical Cardiopulmonary Laboratory are inviting people with COPD to join a study testing whether regular warm footbaths can improve heart and blood-vessel health and ease pressure on the lungs.

Previous research from the team shows that a single session of the lower legs immersed in water can increase l circulation in the legs and reduce blood pressure--similar to the effects of moderate exercise like walking, explains doctoral student Kyla Coates, a researcher with the lab.

"Prolonged footbath use may have similar health benefits to exercise, such as reduced risk of heart disease or stroke, and better oxygen delivery to the lungs," she explains. "If effective, this therapy could be used in addition to exercise, or instead of exercise, to improve a patient's symptoms, health and longevity."

To test their theories, the research team is looking for people with moderate to severe COPD to take part in a study where they will have 45-minute footbath at home three times a week using hot or warm water. The study runs for six weeks and participants will need to visit the lab three times to have their blood vessels and heart measured using ultrasound. Their blood pressure will be monitored with a 24-hour ambulatory device at the beginning and end of the study.

Coates notes that volunteers will receive detailed blood pressure results that can be shared with their doctor.

The study is expected to continue until summer 2026, but the team is asking people to sign up now to fill spots early in the new year. To volunteer for the study or learn more, contact Kyla Coates at [email protected].

