Community thrives here: OC Foundation releases 2024–2025 Gratitude Report
It was an easy choice for this year’s Gratitude Report theme: Community thrives here.
This phrase reflects the spirit that lives at the heart of everything we do at Okanagan College Foundation.
When you give, you do more than support education. You help build a place where people belong, where dreams are nurtured, and futures are transformed. Your generosity reminds students that they are not alone as they navigate challenges like the rising cost of living, mental health pressures, and food and housing insecurity. Your support is a hand reaching out, saying: “We believe in you. We’re with you.”
That spirit of community is coming to life in new and exciting ways. This year, we celebrated the groundbreaking of the Don Folk & Family Recreation and Wellness Centre, a vibrant gathering place where students, families, and neighbours will come together to connect, cheer, play and thrive. From basketball games to community events, this space will welcome everyone. We want people to walk through the doors and feel like they’re part of something special — because they are.
We also broke ground on the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, Canada’s first purpose-built facility integrating food, beverage, and hospitality education. This Centre will elevate local talent and industries, creating opportunities not only for students but for the entire region’s economy.
At Okanagan College Foundation, we believe community is a practice. It’s each of us showing up, sharing what we have, and trusting that together, we can create something beyond extraordinary.
Download the 2024–2025 Gratitude Report to read stories that show how your generosity helps our community thrive every day.
