Campus Life News

Shopping for a cause: Sweet Repeats Consignment Co. partners with Okanagan College Foundation to support students

Sweet Repeats Consignments Co., in a donation partnership with Okanagan College Foundation, invites students and the community to two days of shopping for a purpose. On October 24 and 25, the Kelowna campus will transform into a boutique pop-up featuring previous donations from Sweet Repeats, a local Women’s Consignment clothing store in Kelowna.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Okanagan College Foundation to support student bursaries.

In these challenging times, these are precisely the moments when we need to stand up for each other, support and change the narrative,” said Sweet Repeats owner Deb Liebholz. “If we can find a way to give back and empower the younger generations through education, then we've done our job well as a community.”

A staple in Kelowna for more than 12 years, Sweet Repeats has built a loyal following for its thoughtfully curated collection of women’s clothing, available in sizes XS to 5X.

“We are grateful to Okanagan College Foundation for their valuable work supporting students in our region,” added Liebholz. In 2024 alone, Okanagan College Foundation supported 530 students with 866 awards, totalling $1.25 million in financial aid.

“When local businesses and our community come together, we can create real impact,” added Helen Jackman, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation. “Every purchase made at this event will help students pursue their dreams and build a brighter future.”

Event details:

Dates: Friday and Saturday, October 24 and 25, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Okanagan College Kelowna Campus – 1000 KLO Rd, Student Services Building (S Building)

Can’t attend? Donations can be made at okanagancollegefoundation.ca.