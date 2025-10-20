From students to supporters — A full circle moment!
Alumni siblings Jennifer and Josh Tocher know firsthand the power of education and the difference it can make in someone’s life. That’s why they created the Tocher Family Culinary Arts Award, supporting the next generation of culinary talent at Okanagan College.
This year’s recipient, Nathan Clark, recently completed the Culinary Arts program and will continue his studies in the Pastry Chef program to build on his skills and pursue his dream. “This award means so much to me. It’s helping me take the next step toward the Pastry Arts program and continue growing my skills in the kitchen,” says Nathan.
For Jennifer, giving back felt like a natural next step: “OC gave so much to both Josh and me. We wanted to pay it forward and help other students chase their dreams the way we were able to.”
When we met for a photo in front of the future Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, something special happened — behind them on the construction banner was a photo of OC student chefs in action… and Nathan was one of them! Talk about coming full circle.
More Campus Life articles
Previous Stories
- Okanagan College students celebrate winter Convocation and Commencement ceremonies Jan 24
- Building Careers from the Ground Up: Highstreet’s Impact on Trades Education Jan 22
- Helping hands: UBCO research team develops brace to reduce tremors Jan 22
- Why some creeks run stronger after wildfire--and why it doesn't last Jan 20
- Okanagan College planning for new restaurant and café in Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism Jan 16
- OC students take first overall at prestigious business competition Jan 14
- OC Speaker Series: Exploring online conversations in Canada Jan 14
- Study offers roadmap for cleaner, lower-cost EV charging in cold weather Jan 14
- Okanagan College exiting facility leases at Revelstoke, Oliver Jan 9
- UBCO innovation blocks nanoplastics release from landfill leachate Jan 8
- Research examines rage bait, and why digital anger can feel louder than real life Jan 5
- New Okanagan College Board of Governors Chair appointed Dec 22