Campus Life News

From students to supporters — A full circle moment!

Alumni siblings Jennifer and Josh Tocher know firsthand the power of education and the difference it can make in someone’s life. That’s why they created the Tocher Family Culinary Arts Award, supporting the next generation of culinary talent at Okanagan College.



This year’s recipient, Nathan Clark, recently completed the Culinary Arts program and will continue his studies in the Pastry Chef program to build on his skills and pursue his dream. “This award means so much to me. It’s helping me take the next step toward the Pastry Arts program and continue growing my skills in the kitchen,” says Nathan.



For Jennifer, giving back felt like a natural next step: “OC gave so much to both Josh and me. We wanted to pay it forward and help other students chase their dreams the way we were able to.”



When we met for a photo in front of the future Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, something special happened — behind them on the construction banner was a photo of OC student chefs in action… and Nathan was one of them! Talk about coming full circle.