Okanagan College students celebrate Convocation and Commencement ceremonies

Two hundred students took steps toward entering the workforce in front of family and friends at Okanagan College today, as the College held its fall Convocation and Commencement ceremonies.

Graduate Dawson Perry provided the student address, where he talked about the community of learning he found at OC in the Bachelor of Business Administration program.

“Group projects got a lot easier for me once I realized that the group was more important than the project. People are at the core of everything that we do, and if you get the chance to connect with those around you, take it – it’ll be one of the most rewarding parts of your journey,” said Perry.

“I want to thank all the teachers and staff who went above and beyond the curriculum, all the family members who supported us when we needed them most, and all the graduates here today – we are the next generation of professionals, creators, and leaders. It fills my heart with pride to walk the stage with you.”

Okanagan College’s fall commencement and convocation ceremonies provide an option for students, recognizing that College programs complete at different times throughout the year. OC also hosts ceremonies in January and in June. In addition to a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs, Okanagan College offers several shorter-duration certificates and a growing number of microcredentials.

“We love celebrating our students and their achievements – they have every reason to be proud today because this is when all their hard work is recognized and we can look to the amazing futures they have ahead,” said OC Provost and Vice President Academic Sam Lenci. “Now that they have completed their program at OC, many of these graduates are and will be taking the next steps in their career, whether that’s in health care, running a business, innovating with a tech company or working across any range of sectors. Our future is bright!”

