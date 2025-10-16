Campus Life News

ELEVATE delights guests and fuels the next generation of culinary talent

Okanagan College (OC) hosted a night of mentorship, creativity and inspiration as alumni, instructors, and students joined forces with some of the region’s most celebrated chefs for Elevate: An Okanagan Experience.

The Oct. 4 event transformed the Kelowna campus into a vibrant piazza alive with flavour, artistry, and community spirit, all in support of OC’s future Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism.

The evening showcased the best of Okanagan’s culinary scene, with locally renowned chefs — many of them College alumni or former instructors — leading the charge and inspiring the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals. OC students worked alongside industry mentors throughout the night, gaining hands-on experience while witnessing the power of collaboration and community investment in their future.

The centrepiece of the evening was the thrilling Black Box Chef Competition, led by Chef Rod Butters and Chef Bernard Casavant — both long-time champions of Okanagan College’s culinary programs. Two teams of chefs and mixologists competed live, crafting dishes from mystery ingredients under the guidance of host Chef Jeremy Luypen.

Paige Roy, a student in OC’s Culinary Arts program, joined fellow aspiring chefs in the audience to watch the competition.

“Seeing amazing Chefs on stage who trained right here at Okanagan College is an inspiration to all of us,” she said. “Watching them create like this, right in front of us, showed us what we are capable of. We are the future, and one day, I could be the one standing up on that stage.”

While the judges deliberated, guests participated in a live auction of exclusive gastronomic experiences. The friendly rivalry ended in a razor-thin victory for Chef Bernard’s team, a result that left everyone calling for a round two next time.

“Working alongside such talented chefs and artisans in the Okanagan is a privilege,” said Chef Rod Butters. “From the planning stages right through to the final clean-up, the teamwork and creativity on display were truly inspiring. The new Okanagan College Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism is one step closer because of these collective efforts, and I look forward to congratulating the first of many graduates who will benefit from this incredible legacy.”

After the competition, guests relaxed in the piazza, enjoying dishes from more than 20 renowned local chefs, supported by OC student Chefs. Each dish was thoughtfully paired with local wine, beer, or spirits, while the soulful performance by Andrew Johns got the crowd on their feet and dancing late into the evening.

“From the food to the music, it was pure magic,” said Ben Stewart, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery Founder, and former MLA. “You could feel the pride in this community and its excitement for what’s to come with the new Centre.”

Looking ahead

Elevate signalled the start of Okanagan College Foundation’s fundraising efforts for the forthcoming Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism, slated to open in 2027. This transformative facility — Canada’s first purpose-built Centre integrating food, beverage, and tourism education — will serve as a hub for students, industry, and community to learn, collaborate, and celebrate our region together.

“Elevate embodies our institution’s mission to connect students, community, and industry,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, President, Okanagan College. “It reflects our ambition to deliver the exceptional education businesses in food, beverage and hospitality need.”

