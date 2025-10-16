Campus Life News

Okanagan College recognizes grads at convocation and commencement ceremonies

Members of the media are invited to attend Fall Convocation and Commencement ceremonies at Okanagan College’s campus in Kelowna as 200 students will attend graduation ceremonies before joining the workforce.

Kelowna:

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Centre for Learning Atrium, Okanagan College Kelowna Campus

1000 K.L.O. Rd, Kelowna

Who:

Students from programs in Arts, Business, Health and Social Development, Science and Technology, Trades and Continuing Studies will be joined by friends, family, dignitaries and special guests.