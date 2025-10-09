Campus Life News

UBCO professors offer free AI workshops for immigrants

Newcomers to Canada are welcome to participate in free AI workshops at the Okanagan Regional Library that are led by UBCO faculty.

What: UBC AI Workshops for immigrants to Canada Who: Professors from the Faculty of Management and Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science Where: Okanagan Regional Library, downtown Kelowna branch, 1380 Ellis Street, Kelowna When: October 18 and 25

Three UBC Okanagan professors are helping to clarify the mystery of AI through four workshops designed specifically for immigrants to Canada.

Dr. Ying Zhu, UBCO’s AI Academic Advisor and an associate professor in the Faculty of Management, is leading a workshop in partnership with Kelowna Community Resources and the Okanagan Regional Library. Drs. Madeleine Ransom and Julien Picault, from the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, are also teaching the sessions.

The four AI workshops are free and will be offered over two Saturdays: October 18 and 25.

"These workshops will teach practical AI skills and help immigrants take the next steps to overcome real workplace-related challenges," says Dr. Zhu.

The workshops will cover AI literacy, how to use practical AI tools, navigating the ethics of AI, as well as developing strategies to help small businesses and non-profits use the technology effectively.

"As an immigrant myself, I understand the challenges of adapting to a new country and navigating the job market," Dr. Zhu explains. "Many skilled immigrants face barriers to finding professional employment. At the same time, many companies are actively seeking people with AI-related skills."

These workshops are designed to help participants grow their career and business opportunities by teaching practical skills, exploring the benefits and risks of AI, and providing useful resources they can apply right away.

"Through these workshops, our goal is to help immigrants develop relevant, up-to-date skills that can open new career opportunities, advance their professional growth and support their successful integration into the workforce," Dr. Zhu adds. "By lowering barriers to AI education for immigrants, we can expand participation and accelerate innovation in Canada."

These AI workshops, offered at the Kelowna Downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, are delivered in part by the Bridging Divides program and funded by the Canada First Research Excellence Fund. Registration is limited and only open to immigrants.

Spaces are limited. To register, visit: https://orl.libcal.com/event/3950342

