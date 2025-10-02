Campus Life News

UBC Okanagan debate explores masculinity, identity and inclusion

UBC Okanagan's next debate will tackle the issue of masculinity and whether young men and boys are facing a crisis brought about by societal shifts, including identity and inclusion.

In an era increasingly defined by efforts to uplift underserved and marginalized populations, are young men and boys casualties of modern progress?

Evidence points to a growing disconnect, with men having higher school dropout rates than women, experiencing rising isolation and a disproportionate vulnerability to radicalization.

Some argue that society's focus on correcting historical inequities has produced a dangerous neglect of male wellbeing, leaving young men without clear roles or healthy pathways to identity and purpose. But others will argue it's time for masculinity to adapt to the times.

"Conversations about masculinity and gender roles can be very challenging to have," says Marten Youssef, Associate Vice-President of University Relations at UBCO. "Yet they shape our culture, politics and personal lives. This debate will confront head-on questions about identity and responsibility, and will explore what it means to be a man today. And hopefully answering why that matters to all of us."

Four experts will tackle this timely topic. Debating that masculinity is in crisis will be Dr. John Oliffe and Jonathan Kay, while Drs. Fang Wan and Luc Cousineau will argue that men should view this moment as an opportunity to adapt to a more inclusive and evolving society.

"We often think of masculinity as something fixed, but ideas about what it means to be a man have changed over time. The question is: what happens if the world changes faster than those ideas can keep up?" says Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UBC Okanagan. "This event is a chance to look at how young men are finding their way in uncertain times and whether we're giving them the support they need to do that with dignity, empathy and resilience."

Debaters for there is no crisis:

Dr. Luc Cousineau is Program Director and Instructor at Dalhousie University, and Co-Director of Research at the Canadian Institute for Far-Right Studies. He studies how far-right movements and ideas of masculinity impact communities and organizations, advancing understanding of their influence in Canada and internationally.

Dr. Fang Wan, Associate Professor of Management at UBC Okanagan, is a global expert on branding, leadership and consumer psychology. Dr. Wan combines research and real-world experience, publishing in leading academic journals while advising executives and empowering female leaders in both North America and Asia.

Debaters for there is a crisis:

Dr. John Oliffe, Professor in UBC's School of Nursing, is the founder and lead investigator of UBC's Men’s Health Research program. His work explores how masculinity influences health behaviours and illness management--and its impact on partners, families and overall life quality. His research promotes men's health by addressing the social and structural determinants of health.

Jonathan Kay is a Toronto-based editor and podcaster with Quillette, author and advisor to the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism. He is a former editor and columnist for the National Post and continues to contribute opinion pieces on a freelance basis.

The latest event in UBC Okanagan's signature debates series takes place at 7 pm on Tuesday, October 21, at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is free, but pre-registration is suggested. To learn more or to register, visit: ok.ubc.ca/debates.

The post UBC Okanagan debate explores masculinity, identity and inclusion appeared first on UBC's Okanagan News.