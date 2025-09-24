Campus Life News

It's never too late: Retired nurse comes back to the classroom

The UBCO library is one of Jean Gore's favourite places. Her love of books and learning brought her back to school after a full nursing career and raising a family.

In September, Jean Gore stepped into a UBC Okanagan classroom to take her first university credit course--a dream she had held for more than 40 years.

At 65, the retired registered nurse settled into History 110, textbook in hand.

Gore's journey began not with a standard application, but with two non-credit art history courses offered through UBCO. The courses, created for adult learners seeking challenge without grades, helped Gore turn years of self-doubt into confidence.

"I was in love with the two art history classes from the first hour," says Gore, who completed the personal enrichment courses earlier in the year. I was surprised by how many people attended. It affirmed everything I was feeling."

The long-time Kelowna resident had always dreamed of attending university, but life had other plans. Growing up in Edmonton, she believed her marks weren't good enough for higher education. Instead, she joined a three-year nursing apprenticeship program that offered free room, board and training.

Marriage, a move to small-town BC and four children followed. When her youngest was born with special needs, the family relocated to Kelowna for services. Between work and family responsibilities, university remained a distant dream.

"I still read lots. I never lost the wish to go to school," she says. "I really encouraged our two girls to go to university, and they did. Both graduated from UBCO."

Still tinged with a bit of self-doubt, the personal enrichment courses in art history changed everything for Gore.

Taught by instructor Elizabeth Loeffler, the non-credit courses drew a diverse group of adult learners, giving Gore a space where she felt welcome and capable.

"The presentation of material was thoughtful and well done. I was enthralled," she says. "I knew nothing of art history, so the classes were especially interesting to me."

What started as curiosity soon became life-changing when UBCO’s Continuing and Professional Education courses gave Gore the confidence she had lacked for decades.

"I loved it so much," she says. "Going to school meant everything to me. It was something I always wanted to do, and I'm excited to say I did."

Gore moved from non-credit to credit courses after learning that seniors in BC can audit university courses. Though she had known about the option, she had never felt academically prepared to take advantage of it.

Until now.

"Frankly, I was still not sure I was bright enough to do it," she says. "But deciding to register for History 110 was easy. I had read a few books about that era. I am very interested in history."

Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBC Okanagan’s Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, says the campus remains an inclusive place for all Okanagan residents.

"As we welcomed new and returning students to our campus this year, we also welcomed students like Jean, a wonderful example of someone who appreciates lifelong learning," she says. "We look forward to an exciting year, with the many students who make UBCO a vibrant, welcoming place to learn."

UBCO's personal enrichment courses continue to give adult learners opportunities, with new sessions in art history and other subjects offered throughout the year. The non-credit courses need no prerequisites or prior university experience--just curiosity and a desire to learn.

