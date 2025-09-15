Campus Life News

Homecoming honours 20 years of partnership, learning and connection at UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan is celebrating 20 years during Homecoming weekend, a two-day event open to the community.

This year more than ever, there are good reasons to come home to UBC Okanagan.

UBC Okanagan is hosting its eighth annual Homecoming on September 19 and 20. Alumni, friends and community members are invited to join the party as the campus celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In September 2005, the campus opened its doors to 3,500 students. Today, more than 29,000 UBCO alumni have crossed the graduation stage. Much has changed over the years, including a 360 per cent increase in campus buildings, and the addition of more than 137 programs.

However, much has stayed the same, including the close-knit sense of community and the vibrant learning, research and innovation opportunities for students.

"It is always wonderful to gather at Homecoming with students, alumni, friends and the community, but this year's anniversary will make it extra special," says Dr. Lesley Cormack, UBC Okanagan Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor. "I encourage everyone to come to campus to be part of our Homecoming festivities."

Homecoming weekend kicks off with a Friday night Off-the-Pitch Reception at Nonis Field, where the UBCO Heat women's soccer team will go cleat-to-cleat with the UBC Thunderbirds.

Fans can cheer from the sidelines while enjoying complimentary food and lively entertainment.

Saturday features the Principal's Homecoming BBQ hosted by Dr. Cormack in the Central Courtyard, starting at 11:30 am. Guests can enjoy a barbecue lunch with live music by student and alumni performers, join family-friendly games and STEM activities, receive complimentary health checks or visit B.A.R.K. therapy dogs.

The alumni UBC Wine Club will also offer a tasting sponsored by Spearhead Winery.

Beyond the courtyard, the Campus Open House offers faculty-led activities and special displays celebrating the campus's 20 years of growth and innovation.

Saturday highlights include the annual Bachelor of Fine Arts alumni exhibition, nostalgic treasures from the Okanagan Special Collections and Archives, and hands-on demonstrations from the School of Engineering --featuring rockets, robots and a race car, with the chance to test out a race car simulator.

Guests can also join an Indigenous flora trail walk, get a behind-the-scenes look at the Southern Medical Program, or explore the Faculty of Science Research Showcase. The bookstore will offer Homecoming discounts on UBC-branded apparel, books, giftware and UBCO Heat merchandise.

There will be a variety of prize draws all afternoon--including two $250 grand prizes--with bonus entries available for participating in activities. And finally, it wouldn't be a celebration without cake. Homecoming wraps up at 2:30 pm with birthday cake and prizes in the courtyard.

Homecoming is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and learn more, visit: alumni.ubc.ca/ubc-homecoming-okanagan.

The post Homecoming honours 20 years of partnership, learning and connection at UBC Okanagan appeared first on UBC's Okanagan News.