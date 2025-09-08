UBC, Pathways and City agree to new site for construction of Society's housing complex

A joint working group addressing the future of Kelowna's Hadgraft Wilson Place (HWP) has reached an agreement for a new purpose-built facility for Pathways Abilities Society near Capri Mall.

"I'm very pleased to see that so much progress has been made and that we can now focus on a clear and positive outcome," says Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for UBC's Okanagan campus. "I'm immensely grateful for everyone's patience and understanding, as well as for the countless hours that have gone into moving this solution forward."

The three parties have agreed to a land acquisition and development arrangement that will offer a long-term resolution to both the future of HWP and the ongoing needs of Pathways Abilities Society.

Following months of collaborative work to identify an optimal location, UBC Properties Trust has secured four parcels of land near the Capri Mall in Kelowna, where it will construct a new purpose-built replacement building for Pathways.

This new property--known as the Pridham Site--will be exchanged for the former HWP site at 1360 Bertram Street. The new 69-unit facility will be designed as an equivalent replacement for HWP, supporting additional services and housing for individuals supported by Pathways.

"While the situation at HWP has been difficult and unintended, we are excited to be moving forward on a new building in an ideal location for our future tenants," says Alan Clay, Executive Director of Pathways Abilities Society.

"When we established the working group back in March of 2025, we had a shared goal to have an apartment building that our tenants can call home. We've taken a huge step to make that goal a reality with today's agreement. We were open-minded and creative."

Clay says the collaborative and good-faith approach of the working group was essential in making progress despite the complex circumstances. The deal comes 18 months after HWP was evacuated.

The HWP building is owned and operated by Pathways on land leased to them by the City of Kelowna. As part of the arrangement, UBC Properties Trust will take over the building and swap the land with the City for the new site in the Capri area. The eventual use of the Bertram Street property will be determined at a later date.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas praised the collaborative approach taken by all parties.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in what has been a personal and challenging situation for members of our community," says Dyas. "The City of Kelowna is pleased to have facilitated discussions that prioritize both the immediate needs of Pathways Abilities Society and the long-term service delivery for individuals with diverse abilities in our community."

Demolition of the existing structures at the Pridham Site is scheduled for October, and construction on the new facility is expected to begin by the end of the year.

"This outcome shows what can be achieved when we work together with genuine commitment to the community," says Dr. Cormack. "I'm deeply aware of the frustration and concern of our many friends, neighbours and partners throughout this complex process, but the progress announced today hopefully demonstrates the extent of the efforts happening behind the scenes."

City Council passed a resolution on September 8 for the City of Kelowna to exchange City-owned land at 1360 Bertram Street with UBC Properties Trust for lands located at 1243 Pridham Avenue, 1255 Pridham Avenue, 1244 Sutherland Avenue, and 1254 Sutherland Avenue.

