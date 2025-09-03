UBC Okanagan kicks off milestone year with record domestic enrolment

UBC Okanagan is set to welcome a projected 3,000 new students as classes begin.

For some, it's a time of excitement, for others it's one of nervous anticipation. But for everyone, it's a chance at new beginnings.

September is back-to-school time, and that can mean many things to different people. One thing is certain for everyone at UBC Okanagan: the first few weeks of September are busy.

This year, more than 3,000 new students are joining the campus--many starting their first year, with others beginning graduate studies or transferring from other institutions.

Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at UBC Okanagan, says that despite some challenges this past year, there is a great deal to look forward to with the start of classes.

"The beginning of September is my favourite time of year. The energy new students bring is palpable, and it's inspiring to think of the bright future ahead for each of them," says Dr. Cormack. "I'm pleased that this fall's incoming class of domestic students will be one of our largest."

Dr. Cormack notes that current events and news about international students have led to an impression that universities are on the decline or that interest in post-secondary education is waning.

"This is simply not the case--and the numbers speak for themselves," she says.

The projected enrolment numbers forecast more than 2,500 undergraduate students starting at UBC Okanagan this month. That number is considerably higher than in September 2024 and 2023. More than 250 graduate students are also new to campus this fall.

"Our students come from the Okanagan, BC, across Canada and beyond to be part of something special," adds Dr. Cormack. "As a campus of one of Canada's top research institutions, they know they’re getting a globally recognized UBC education along with the unique benefits of being part of a smaller, close-knit and entrepreneurial learning community."

"And for students from this region, all of this is right here in their own backyard."

2025 marks UBC Okanagan's 20th year, an important milestone in the life of the university. As Dr. Cormack notes, new students starting in this anniversary year will shape their future careers--and help guide the campus's future too.

"Twenty years ago, UBC Okanagan opened its doors to 3,500 students. Since then, we've grown into a destination campus for students across our region and beyond. As we celebrate this milestone year, I'm delighted to welcome a new group of students who will help define the future of the university and the communities we serve."

