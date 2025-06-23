Therapist Assistant students flex their skills with first-ever student led clinic at OC

Sometimes the best learning happens when things don’t go as planned and you’re forced to pivot, which is exactly what happened in the Therapist Assistant Diploma at OC this semester.

Faced with the challenge of securing clinical placements for students in the program, Dr. Brett Wade, a Physiotherapist and OC instructor, didn’t miss a step. Drawing on an idea he had been considering for years, Wade launched the College’s first-ever student-led Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy clinic at the Kelowna campus. His goal was threefold: provide meaningful hands-on experience for students, offer personalized learning tailored to their needs and bring free therapy services to OC students and staff.

With very little time to prepare, the clinic came together quickly. “We had to develop everything from procedure manuals to consent forms to setting up the treatment space — in about a week,” said Wade. Despite the tight timelines, the clinic ran successfully for five weeks, treating 23 unique clients across 54 sessions. In addition to one-on-one treatments, students participated in the OC health care careers event at the Vernon campus, led paraffin wax group therapy sessions, and visited a brain injury rehabilitation facility — broadening their skills and perspective.

For Wade, one of the most memorable aspects of the experience was seeing how the first-year students rose to the challenge. “These students were randomly assigned to the clinic after we couldn’t secure placements for them elsewhere,” he said. “They had to be trained quickly in the use of modalities like ultrasound and electrical therapy — skills normally taught in the second year. Not only did they adapt, but they also helped build the clinic from the ground up.”

Clients have shared their rave reviews commenting on the professionalism and care they received. Many also shared how grateful they were for access to therapy services at no cost. “I was surprised by how quickly the clinic filled,” said Wade. “We had contingency plans in case there wasn’t enough interest, but we never had to use them.”

Clinical placements are an essential part of the Therapist Assistant Diploma program, which includes four placements over two years. “This is where students begin to apply everything they’ve learned in lecture and lab,” Wade said. “The growth we see in students after these experiences is incredible.”

Wade is excited about the future of this initiative. “We’re already planning to run the clinic again next year, and with more preparation time, we’re motivated to take what we’ve learned and expand on it.”

Learn more about the Therapist Assistant Diploma program here.