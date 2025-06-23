Saying farewell to Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship, Stephen Speers

After more than four years of energetic leadership, Okanagan College is bidding farewell to Stephen Speers, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship, as he embarks on retirement.



Since taking on the helm in Trades and Apprenticeship at OC in April 2021, Speers has been a strong advocate for trades education and student success. He has bolstered college-industry partnerships, led improvements to program performance and supported diversity and inclusion across the portfolio. OC currently leads provincial performance (SkilledTradesBC) for overall efficiency and female participation in trades and is the only institution in BC with priority seats in all Foundation and apprenticeship intakes for female and Indigenous learners.

“Stephen brought energy and vision to everything he did at Okanagan College,” said Provost and VP Academic Sam Lenci. “He led with purpose — building partnerships, securing major funding and promoting a more diverse future for the skilled trades. He has made an impact on our programs, our students, staff and the communities we serve. We’ll miss his voice at the table, not to mention his sense of humour in the hallways!”



Dean Speers had many OC career highlights including:

Connecting OC with Jill of All Trades, inspiring hundreds of young women to explore skilled trades at OC

Leading the successful development of Transport Canada approval for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineer-Mechanical program (set to launch in Fall 2025).

Obtaining nearly $4 million in federal funding for two major projects: the Apprentice Hiring Project and The ACTION Project

Advancing OC nationally as a member of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum

Stephen was one of the original co-chairs of OC's Leadership Council, along with Jordan Perry, helping to guide the institution's strategic direction and collaborative environment. He was also instrumental in OC joining the Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology in 2024.



“Leading the Trades team has been a true privilege — the team here is exceptional,” said Speers. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and the positive impact we’ve had on students, our communities, and the future of skilled trades in the Okanagan-Shuswap, our province and beyond.”

“Stephen will be greatly missed,” said Sara Cousins, manager, trades programs at OC. “He is such a well-liked and respected leader who brings humour and enthusiasm to the workplace every day, and who has supported his team in the OC values of courage and distinction.”



Thank you, Stephen, for your outstanding contributions to Okanagan College. We wish you all the best for a well-earned, fulfilling retirement.