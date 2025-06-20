Running with purpose: UBCO students honour truth and reconciliation

Students from UBC Okanagan's School of Education took part in STARR on Friday, walking, running or volunteering along the campus trail ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The sound of shoes crunching gravel, birdsong in the air and a breeze stirring the trees set the tone for a morning of reflection and purpose.

On Friday, students from UBC Okanagan's School of Education gathered for the Supporting Truth and Reconciliation Run (STARR). Held ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the event brought together more than 100 aspiring teachers, faculty and staff, many of whom ran, walked or volunteered along the course near UBCO's campus.

More than a physical challenge, STARR offered a space for personal and professional reflection on Canada's colonial history and the responsibilities of educators walking the path of reconciliation.

"The STARR event can be thought of as future teachers, faculty and staff, with Syilx Elders and educators learning from the past. They will be walking, running and connecting to pedagogy to ensure future schools are more inclusive, sustaining and appreciative of tmix?: the water, earth, plant and animal communities that give us humans everything we need to live well," says Dr. Bill Cohen, Indigenous Scholar and Assistant Professor in the Okanagan School of Education.

"In Syilx Okanagan territories, it is pragmatic, humanizing and critical in this era of fires, floods, pandemics, racialized violence and violence against women and the earth, to learn from and with Syilx peoples so future generations can live well. That is what real reconciliation is about: very diverse communities creating and renewing relationships with food, wellness and security for all."

Student participant Jordy Decker echoed this spirit of learning, intention and connection.

"It was an intentional process starting with Dr. Bill Cohen, and Elders Rose Caldwell and Kathleen Michel, who imparted words of wisdom about the importance of ensuring our future students feel seen, heard, safe and respected," says Decker. "We received a cedar brushing and a pinch of tobacco to offer on our walk after we set our intentions. On our walk, we discussed our strategies for decolonizing our learning spaces as we connected with nature."

Following the run, participants wrote personal pledges in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action for education. These pledges acknowledge their professional responsibility as future educators to value and respect Indigenous knowledge, histories and cultures.

Dr. David Trumpower, Director of Undergraduate Programs, says the long-term vision is to expand the STARR event into a broader, community-engaged initiative.

"Our goal is to invite families, schools and the wider community to join us in this shared act of reflection and commitment," says Dr. Trumpower. "Reconciliation is a collective journey, and we aim to continue moving forward together in the same direction--step by step."

Through experiential learning opportunities like STARR, the Okanagan School of Education is advancing its commitment to embedding Indigenization into teacher education.

To learn more about the resources available to educators, visit education.ok.ubc.ca/research-partnerships/co-curricular-making/co-curricular-making-resources.

