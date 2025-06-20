Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated on June 21 and coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It is a time where many First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities celebrate their culture, languages, and traditions.

As we work towards Truth and Reconciliation and recognize that the learning and healing journey is ongoing, take time on this day to reflect and to honour the stories, achievements and resilience of Indigenous Peoples, who have lived on this land since time immemorial and whose presence continues to impact the evolving Canada.

At Okanagan College, we honour the lands our campuses are built on and are cultivating relationships with Nations across the Okanagan Valley. The work is led by Rhea Dupuis, OC's Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Indigenous Services team.

But we all play a part.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to reflect, learn, share, and teach others as we walk together on this journey of reconciliation,” said Dupius. “I encourage everyone to get involved, participate in activities locally, and take this opportunity to be with family, friends, and loved ones.”

Students, employees, and the broader community can honour National Indigenous Peoples Day by considering attending a local event, supporting a local Indigenous business, taking time for individual reflection, learning, and enhancing your knowledge of Indigenous ways of being and knowing, and connecting with the land.

Indigenous Peoples Day events happening in community:

Vernon View Okanagan Indian Band events here: kn sqilx? sx?lx??alt - kn sqilxw day

Penticton Sunrise ceremony at Okanagan Lake at 4:30 a.m. Contact the Ooknakane Friendship Centre 250-490-3504. Festivities and celebration at the Penticton Indian Band Outma School from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected]

Kelowna Turtle Island Festival Hosted by Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society at 442 Leon Ave. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m kn k??ul?lm tl i? spu?ús (I made it from my heart) – Kelowna Art Gallery. The opening reception is June 21 at 11 a.m. featuring two performances by our very own OC employee Mariel Belanger and collaborator Kalli Van Stone. The exhibition runs from June 21 to Nov. 2.

Salmon Arm Activities at Marine Peace Park 10 a.m. to noon.



Other community groups to check in with:

Learn more about the day and how to get involved here:?National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Okanagan College respectfully acknowledges that our Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon campuses are located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan People, and the Salmon Arm campus is located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwépemc. Okanagan College welcomes you all to our house of learning.