Convocation week underway as 650 grads celebrate

Close to 650 students took took steps toward the workforce and hundreds more will do the same early this week as Okanagan College held two convocation and commencement ceremonies at its Kelowna campus on Saturday, the first of six ceremonies this week across the region.

With many industries in B.C. looking to fill a shortage of skilled workers, OC students looked toward future careers together with their families and friends in Kelowna on Saturday in ceremonies highlighted by keynote student addresses.

Ceremonies will also take place in Vernon today, Salmon Arm Tuesday and Penticton on Wednesday. Each of the ceremonies feature student speakers from a variety of programs.

On Saturday in Kelowna, Early Childhood Education graduate Madi Wightman told her fellow graduates to hold the memories they made together close.

"As I move forward, I carry with me the support of my classmates — now colleagues — the guidance of my instructors — now mentors — and the experiences I gained at OC, which provided a safe and welcoming place to learn," said Wightman. "As we move into classrooms, clinics, offices, or wherever life takes us next , remember why you started. Don’t forget the people, the process, the laughter, or your passion for why you chose your field of study and why you chose OC."

Clayton Williams, an international student from Jamaica, spoke of the relationships he made at OC with his connections to the OC Student Union, as well as the International and Student Life, Athletics and Recreation teams at OC.

"And of course, we can’t forget our professors—who guided us, gave us extra time when needed, and offered endless support. Or our friends, who were there to lift us up when we felt like giving up and throwing in the towel. The laughs we shared and the mementos that we created will be cherished forever," said Williams.

Okanagan College’s Spring commencement and convocation ceremonies is the largest of the three ceremonies it holds each year. In June, ceremonies are held at each campus, while OC also hosts ceremonies in September and January, with students graduating from different programs at different times throughout the year.

In total, more than 1,000 students will graduate in this month’s ceremonies, successfully completing their programs and moving into the workforce. In addition to a range of degree, diploma and certificate programs, OC offers several shorter-duration certificates and a growing number of microcredentials.

