Campus Life News  

Spring Convocation and Commencement ceremonies to be held throughout the region

Okanagan College - | Story: 554755
Graduates toss their caps during their June commencement ceremony.

Convocation and Commencement ceremonies will be held at Okanagan College’s campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon beginning Saturday, June 7, as hundreds of students from across the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap will be graduating into the workforce.

Kelowna:
Saturday, June 7.
10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Kelowna Campus
1000 K.L.O. Rd, Kelowna  

Vernon:
Monday, June 9.
4:30 p.m.
Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
3800 33 St., Vernon

Salmon Arm:
Tuesday, June 10.
4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Salmon Arm Campus
2552 10th Ave NE, Salmon Arm

Penticton:
Wednesday, June 11.
4:30 p.m.
Gymnasium, Okanagan College Penticton Campus
583 Duncan Ave. W, Penticton

 

