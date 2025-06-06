Spring Convocation and Commencement ceremonies to be held throughout the region

Convocation and Commencement ceremonies will be held at Okanagan College’s campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon beginning Saturday, June 7, as hundreds of students from across the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap will be graduating into the workforce.

Kelowna:

Saturday, June 7.

10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Kelowna Campus

1000 K.L.O. Rd, Kelowna

Vernon:

Monday, June 9.

4:30 p.m.

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

3800 33 St., Vernon

Salmon Arm:

Tuesday, June 10.

4:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Salmon Arm Campus

2552 10th Ave NE, Salmon Arm

Penticton:

Wednesday, June 11.

4:30 p.m.

Gymnasium, Okanagan College Penticton Campus

583 Duncan Ave. W, Penticton