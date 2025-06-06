Spring Convocation and Commencement ceremonies to be held throughout the region

Convocation and Commencement ceremonies will be held at Okanagan College’s campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon beginning Saturday, June 7, as hundreds of students from across the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap will be graduating into the workforce.
Kelowna:
Saturday, June 7.
10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Kelowna Campus
1000 K.L.O. Rd, Kelowna
Vernon:
Monday, June 9.
4:30 p.m.
Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
3800 33 St., Vernon
Salmon Arm:
Tuesday, June 10.
4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Courtyard, Okanagan College Salmon Arm Campus
2552 10th Ave NE, Salmon Arm
Penticton:
Wednesday, June 11.
4:30 p.m.
Gymnasium, Okanagan College Penticton Campus
583 Duncan Ave. W, Penticton