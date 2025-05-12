Okanagan College names veteran researchers to lead Applied Research department

Okanagan College (OC) is excited to announce the appointment of two experienced, community-focused researchers to lead its Applied Research department and work to support communities throughout the Okanagan, Shuswap and beyond.

Dr. Mary Butterfield is joining the College as its new Director of Applied Research. Butterfield joins OC after spending 15 years working in grant and research administration. She is currently a senior advisor with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the federal agency that funds health research in Canada.

The College also named Kerry Rempel as its Associate Director of Applied Research. Rempel has been with OC since 2004 as a faculty member, an Associate Dean and most recently as the interim director of Applied Research.

Butterfield previously worked in research administration at both UBC Okanagan and the University of Lethbridge. Locally, she serves as the vice chair of the John Howard Society of the Okanagan and Kootenays and was previously board member for the Central Okanagan Foundation.

“I am excited about the research capacity at the College and the reach that the College has into the communities that it serves,” said Butterfield. “Through my experience in the community, I have been impressed with the stellar reputation that the College has with local businesses and non-profit organizations, and I am excited to leverage that reputation to grow OC’s research enterprise. I have a passion for working with students to develop their applied research skills, both as transferable skills for the workforce, and as the basis for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Butterfield has a PhD in Philosophy from Vanderbilt University (2016), where her research focused on analyzing the capacity of Canadian research funding agencies to respond to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation report. Her doctoral training included a particular focus on theoretical and applied ethics, as well as democratic theory, policy, and Indigenous governance.

Rempel first joined Okanagan College in 2004, bringing a diverse background to the College with industry and community experience in a variety of areas. Over the past 10 years Rempel has developed a practice in community engaged research, most recently being recognized as an emerging scholar by Community-Based Research Canada. Her work has primarily delved into societal issues such as poverty and homelessness in Kelowna and Penticton.

“This marks a new chapter for me as I formally move into a leadership role supporting the development of research and researchers at Okanagan College,” said Rempel. “I am looking forward to connecting industry and community to research opportunities that bring together College expertise and students’ projects, and which address practical and societal challenges in the Okanagan and beyond. This provides opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience alongside experts in the field to make lasting impacts in community.”

Okanagan College’s Applied Research department supports research projects across the institution and is home to the BC Beverage Technology Access Centre. The department funds research projects including the mapping of waste in the beverage industry, return to study protocols after a Traumatic Brain Injury, sustainable construction, and others.

“We are thrilled to have such dedicated community leaders joining our team to take our research activities to the next level. The possibilities of how we can support communities as well as students are endless,” said OC Provost and Vice President Academic Sam Lenci. “Both Mary and Kerry and their teams are going to continue to integrate with community, looking for solutions to real-world problems,”

Butterfield and Rempel begin their new roles in June.