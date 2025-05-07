Local Practice Architecture + Design, BCIT and Okanagan College partner to provide an ‘ACE’ in the hole for future builders

Students in the Okanagan Valley will soon be able to register for a program designed to help young adults explore various career paths in architecture, construction management, and engineering, through a unique mix of classroom learning, online courses, and paid industry internships.

Supported by the Province of B.C.’s Workplace Innovation Fund, the Certificate in Essential Technical Skills for Architecture, Construction, and Engineering (ACE Certificate), delivered by the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), will soon also be offered at Okanagan College (OC).

"This initiative is all about building futures — both for learners and for the industries that support our economy, " explained OC Provost and Vice President Academic, Sam Lenci. "By educating learners with the in-demand technical knowledge and hands-on skills, we’re not only setting them up for employment — we’re setting them up for fulfilling, long-term careers. This partnership program is an investment in our learners and in the future of B.C.’s architecture, construction, and engineering sectors.”

The program, founded in 2024, was developed by Local Practice Architecture + Design in Vancouver, with BCIT as the educational partner. The program is funded under the Province’s Workplace Innovation Fund, an initiative of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which focuses on supporting innovative projects that address labour shortages, better prepare employers and workers for the changing economy, and attract, hire and retain a diverse workforce.

“There are approximately 10,950 civil engineers, 4,190 architects and 20,640 construction managers working throughout B.C.,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “We know from B.C.’s annual Labour Market Outlook that these industries are all high opportunity occupations — which means that young people can expect lots of job openings in these fields over the next ten years. The ACE certificate will help train more workers for this critical sector."

One of the Workplace Innovation Fund’s objectives is to share innovative solutions to labour shortages or supply throughout B.C., which is why the ACE Certificate is expanding to the Okanagan. The Certificate is intended to provide entry-level skills and work experience to recent high school graduates, targeting those who might not typically pursue post-secondary education for financial or other reasons.

“This partnership with Okanagan College is another important step towards our goal of strengthening the entire construction ecosystem in B.C. and we are thrilled to have them on board,” said Matthew Woodruff, Principal and co-founder, Local Practice Architecture + Design. “Through this delivery partnership, the program will bring the benefits of an innovative educational model to the Okanagan.”

Students are provided with hands-on experience and foundational knowledge in the sector. Students will start with three in-person courses at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus in the summer of 2025, covering key ACE concepts like digital modelling, project management, communication and professionalism, and building technology.

“BCIT is committed to removing barriers and creating flexible pathways to education,” said BCIT Provost and Vice President Academic, Jennifer Figner. “This partnership with Okanagan College exemplifies the collaborative strength of post-secondary, industry and government in providing accessible, hands-on training that prepare learners for in-demand careers in the workforce.”

The program also includes two 23-weeks of paid Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) internships and online course studies. By the end of the 14-month program, students will have gained real-world experience, technical and career skills, and industry connections.

For the 2025/2026 program, student tuition is funded through the Workplace Innovation Fund. Local Practice Architecture + Design, BCIT, and OC gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

Applications are now open and will be accepted until June 15, 2025. Interested students may apply if they are about to graduate from grade 12 (and will be 18 years old by September) or if they graduated in 2023 or 2024.

A virtual information session for the program will take place on May 14 at 6 p.m. Contact [email protected] for the event link. For more information about the ACE Certificate program or to apply, visit okanagan.bc.ca/ace.

Okanagan businesses in the architecture, construction, or engineering sectors interested in becoming industry partners for the program can contact [email protected] or 250-862-5480