Red Dress Day is a National Day of Remembrance and Activism honouring the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited People (MMIWG2S+).

The red dress has become a symbol of loss for those who have been taken too soon, and a call to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

On this day, red dresses are draped in trees, hung from windows, pinned to jackets, worn as earrings and red hands are painted across faces, to honour loved ones, participate as ally’s and fight for justice.

Red Dress Day is a time to remind us to prioritize healing and the Calls to Action as laid out in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action and in Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

It is imperative that we continue to uplift and listen to the voices of Indigenous people and support self-determination of Indigenous communities in taking steps towards healing and justice. We also must address the root causes of violence, including colonialism, racism and misogyny.

There is more information on Red Dress Day on the Amnesty International website.